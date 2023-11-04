Former Ireland U21 Finn Azaz scores stunner in Plymouth's thriller with 'Boro

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 international Finn Azaz scored a stunning goal and bagged an assist as Plymouth Argyle played out a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough at Home Park.

Josh Coburn scored the opening goal of the game for Boro but then had to haul them level at 2-2: central midfielder Azaz teed up Bali Mumba for the equaliser and Azaz himself gave Argyle the lead, his picturesque, curling strike flying past Seny Dieng in the Boro goal.

Aston Villa loanee Azaz, 23, earned a solitary U21 cap with Ireland last year against Israel, for whom he also qualifies to represent at international level.

He has scored three goals and laid on three more in 15 Championship appearances this season but is yet to be called up to a senior Ireland squad.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne scored his first Preston goal since 21 January, converting a penalty in North End’s 3-2 victory over Coventry.

Meanwhile, Marcus Harness, who pledged his international allegiance to Ireland in 2019 but is yet to earn an international cap, came off the bench and scored both goals for Ipswich as they fought back to earn a 2-2 draw away to Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham.

The 27-year-old winger has scored four goals in his last five games.

Former UCD, Dundalk and Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly provided a similar remedy off the bench for Rotherham, the Donegal man’s leveller earning the Yorkshire side a 1-1 draw at home to QPR.

In League One, Ireland U21 international and Crystal Palace loanee Killian Phillips opened the scoring in Wycombe’s 2-1 win away to Bradford,

Former Ireland U18 international Shane McLoughlin scored both goals for League Two Newport County as they advanced to the FA Cup second round at the expense of Oldham, while Seamus Conneely’s late goal rescued a first-round replay for Accrington Stanley against their fellow League Two side Doncaster.