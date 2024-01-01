Irish starlet Finn Azaz scores wonder volley for Plymouth in six-goal thriller

FINN AZAZ SCORED a sensational side-foot volley from outside the box as Plymouth Argyle drew 3-3 with Watford.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international, who is on loan at the Championship club from Aston Villa, drew his side level with the stunning strike in a game that saw five of the six goals come in the first half.

Plymouth remain in 18th place, three points behind Blackburn Rovers, after the Ewood Park club were twice pegged back by bottom club Rotherham United in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Sammie Szmodics, who has yet to earn an Ireland cap but has been involved in the international set-up, made it 2-1 to Blackburn with a composed finish one minute into the second half before Tom Eaves earned his side a point in the 82nd minute with a strong header.

Another Irish-qualified forward, Tom Cannon, netted his first goals for Leicester City on his full debut following his permanent transfer from Everton last summer.

The striker, who arrived with a stress fracture of his back, struck a brace as he got his campaign up and running.

Leicester City's Tomm Cannon (left) celebrates his first goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

English-born Cannon was involved with Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 set-up last year before opting out of selection as he assesses his international future.

The 21-year-old’s goals helped the Foxes to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

That win, combined with Ipswich Town’s stalemate away to Stoke City, sees Leicester open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Championship with a swift return to the Premier League now almost certain.

Southampton were unable to capitalise on Ipswich – managed by Fermanagh native Kieran McKenna – failing to win although they did stretch their unbeaten run to 18 games.

Despite taking a 70th-minute lead through Adam Armstrong, Norwich City replied eight minutes later with Josh Sargent beating Ireland international Gavin Bazunu to ensure the Saints remain three points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds United are in fourth, seven off Ipswich, after Patrick Bamford scored the opener on his first start of the season to set in motion a 3-0 defeat of Birmingham City at Elland Road.

Birmingham, managed by Wayne Rooney and with John O’Shea on the coaching staff, are now 20th in the table.

Millwall netted a 92nd-minute winner away to Bristol City to open up a four-point gap on Rooney’s side.

Shaun Hutchinson volleyed past Ireland goalkeeper Max O’Leary for the away side and that defeat was compounded by the injury to his international teammate Mark Sykes, who was forced off having initially been brought on as a substitute.

Elsewhere, in League One, former Ireland striker James Collins scored twice for Derby County but it wasn’t enough as they came out on the wrong side of a rousing five-goal encounter.

Collins headed home after a minute before the visitors drew level. He then restored Derby’s lead on the hour mark for what looked like being enough to see them leapfrog their opponents into third place.

Peterborough, however, equalised with six minutes remaining and then snatched all three points with a 94th-minute winner.