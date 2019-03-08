Stunning Morrissey double steers Cork City past Finn Harps in seven-goal thriller

Finn Harps 3

Cork City 4

Chris McNulty reports from Finn Park

GEARÓID MORRISSEY NETTED a brace of stunning goals as Cork City twice came from behind to win in Ballybofey.

Caolan McAleer and Mark Coyle had first-half goals for Harps cancelled out by Conor McCarthy and Morrissey, before Cork — whose out-of-sorts season looked set to continue in the first half — hit back.

When Graham Cummins had Cork 4-2 up with 20 minutes to go, few gave Harps a prayer. But nine minutes from time, a chink of light appeared when Raffaele Cretaro bagged his first Harps goal, finishing from close range.

Twelve minutes into the second half, Morrissey sent a stunning 25-yard strike beyond Ciaran Gallagher to give the Rebels the edge. Morrissey nudged a Harps man away before firing a beauty to the top corner. Cork sealed the deal when Cummins, a half-time substitute, rose to head in from Shane Griffin’s corner.

Harps got off to a dream start and hit the front with only 67 seconds on the clock. McAleer beat Cork goalkeeper Mark McNulty in a race to a long ball from the Harps rearguard and the Omagh man, from the edge of the area, clipped a tidy finish to the River End net.

The lead was short-lived, though, as Cork drew level in the 15th minute, McCarthy heading home in a crowded penalty area after Shane Griffin’s corner was flicked into his path.

Harps regained the lead when Coyle nodded in McAleer’s cross — and it was no more than Harps deserved at that point. Harry Ascroft and Coyle worked an opening for Sean Boyd, whose powerful shot was blocked. The alert McAleer was on hand to tee up Coyle, who made no mistake with the finish.

Just as the clock entered added time at the end of the first half, Cork levelled for a second time. The ball fell invitingly to Morrissey, who took a neat first touch and an even better second to send a dipping volley beyond the reach of Gallagher.

It proved a decisive moment as Cork returned with new impetus after the break to prise the points from unlucky Harps.

FINN HARPS: Ciaran Gallagher; Jacob Borg, Keith Cowan, Sam Todd; Colm Deasy (Tony McNamee, 73), Harry Ascroft, Raffaele Cretaro, Mark Coyle, Daniel O’Reilly; Caolan McAleer, Sean Boyd (Nathan Boyle, 63).

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Shane Griffin; Daire O’Connor (Darragh Rainsford, 79), Conor McCormack, Garry Buckley, Gearóid Morrissey; Dan Smith (Graham Cummins, HT), Karl Sheppard (Gary Comerford, 90).

Referee: Damien McGraith.

