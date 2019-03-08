This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stunning Morrissey double steers Cork City past Finn Harps in seven-goal thriller

Some goals are bigger than others.

By Chris McNulty Friday 8 Mar 2019, 10:38 PM
34 minutes ago 1,111 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4531984

Finn Harps 3
Cork City 4

Chris McNulty reports from Finn Park

GEARÓID MORRISSEY NETTED a brace of stunning goals as Cork City twice came from behind to win in Ballybofey.

Gearoid Morrissey Cork City's Gearóid Morrissey. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Caolan McAleer and Mark Coyle had first-half goals for Harps cancelled out by Conor McCarthy and Morrissey, before Cork — whose out-of-sorts season looked set to continue in the first half — hit back.

When Graham Cummins had Cork 4-2 up with 20 minutes to go, few gave Harps a prayer. But nine minutes from time, a chink of light appeared when Raffaele Cretaro bagged his first Harps goal, finishing from close range.

Twelve minutes into the second half, Morrissey sent a stunning 25-yard strike beyond Ciaran Gallagher to give the Rebels the edge. Morrissey nudged a Harps man away before firing a beauty to the top corner. Cork sealed the deal when Cummins, a half-time substitute, rose to head in from Shane Griffin’s corner.

Harps got off to a dream start and hit the front with only 67 seconds on the clock. McAleer beat Cork goalkeeper Mark McNulty in a race to a long ball from the Harps rearguard and the Omagh man, from the edge of the area, clipped a tidy finish to the River End net.

The lead was short-lived, though, as Cork drew level in the 15th minute, McCarthy heading home in a crowded penalty area after Shane Griffin’s corner was flicked into his path.

Harps regained the lead when Coyle nodded in McAleer’s cross — and it was no more than Harps deserved at that point. Harry Ascroft and Coyle worked an opening for Sean Boyd, whose powerful shot was blocked. The alert McAleer was on hand to tee up Coyle, who made no mistake with the finish.

Just as the clock entered added time at the end of the first half, Cork levelled for a second time. The ball fell invitingly to Morrissey, who took a neat first touch and an even better second to send a dipping volley beyond the reach of Gallagher.

It proved a decisive moment as Cork returned with new impetus after the break to prise the points from unlucky Harps.

FINN HARPS: Ciaran Gallagher; Jacob Borg, Keith Cowan, Sam Todd; Colm Deasy (Tony McNamee, 73), Harry Ascroft, Raffaele Cretaro, Mark Coyle, Daniel O’Reilly; Caolan McAleer, Sean Boyd (Nathan Boyle, 63).

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Shane Griffin; Daire O’Connor (Darragh Rainsford, 79), Conor McCormack, Garry Buckley, Gearóid Morrissey; Dan Smith (Graham Cummins, HT), Karl Sheppard (Gary Comerford, 90).

Referee: Damien McGraith. 

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Chris McNulty
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Fit-again Ringrose relishing midfield match-up with 'freakish' Fickou
    Fit-again Ringrose relishing midfield match-up with 'freakish' Fickou
    'Chancy decision' to drop Laidlaw shows Scotland boss Townsend is still learning
    'It will be hard to say goodbye': Schmidt's final Six Nations game in Dublin
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbles off after 40 minutes in Liverpool comeback
    Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbles off after 40 minutes in Liverpool comeback
    'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'
    Fellaini calls time on international career to 'allow next generation continue success'
    IRELAND
    Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week
    Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week
    Afghanistan thrash Ireland to take ODI series lead
    Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Improving Arsenal missing Solskjaer's injection of fun at Manchester United
    Improving Arsenal missing Solskjaer's injection of fun at Manchester United
    Uefa clarify reasoning behind Man United's VAR penalty decision against PSG
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie