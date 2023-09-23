Finn Harps announce departure of manager Dave Rogers

FINN HARPS HAVE confirmed that manager Dave Rogers has stepped down from his role with the club citing “family and personal reasons”.

Rogers took charge of the Ballybofey club at the start of the 2023 campaign and leaves after nine months in charge, with Harps currently sitting ninth in the League of Ireland First Division table.

“Due to personal and family reasons I have decided to step down as Manager of Finn Harps FC,” Rogers said in a statement.

“I would like to place on record my sincere gratitude to Chairman Ian Harkin, the board of directors, My technical staff and the players and more importantly the fantastic Harps supporters and community.

“Best Wishes and success for the future. Up the Harps.”

Rogers’ final game in charge was Friday’s 5-1 defeat away to Cobh Ramblers.

“The club would like to thank Dave for his efforts this season and wish him every success in the future,” Finn Harps said in a statement.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”