Finn Harps sign LOI veteran Doherty and well travelled defender Mustoe

Gerard Doherty (L) in action for Derry City and Jordan Mustoe (R) during his Wigan Athletic days.

Gerard Doherty (L) in action for Derry City and Jordan Mustoe (R) during his Wigan Athletic days.

FINN HARPS HAVE announced the signings of goalkeeper Gerard Doherty and left-back Jordan Mustoe, while academy talent Sean Kerrigan has also been promoted to Ollie Horgan’s senior squad until he jets off the college in America at the end of the summer.

Doherty, 39, spent a decade at Derry City between 2008 and 2018, making over 300 League of Ireland appearances before joining Crusaders in the NIFL Premiership.

Mustoe, 30, came up at Liverpool but joined Wigan Athletic’s youth setup at the start of the last decade. He subsequently spent four years at several clubs in England’s lower leagues before joining Belgian outfit Westerlo in 2015. He went on to enjoy spells in Finland, Romania and Oman and, most recently, in the Belgian third tier.

Academy attacker Kerrigan scored a hat-trick in the Harps U19s’ season opener against Athlone last weekend and has been promoted to the senior side having also impressed in training in recent weeks.

“It’s great to be able to add the likes of Gerard and Jordan who will bring great experience to the group,” said manager Ollie Horgan. “We’ve probably lacked a bit of depth in recent weeks due to injuries and a few lads moving on so we’re delighted to have them aboard.

“Sean is a good young lad who has come in and done well to be fair to him. He gives us another good option out wide and hopefully he’ll progress well now before he heads off to University in America at the end of the Summer.”