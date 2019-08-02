Ascroft the match-winner once again as Finn Harps defeat below-par Bohs

Finn Harps 1

Bohemians 0

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

HARRY ASCROFT WAS again the match-winner for Finn Harps in their battle to beat the drop, scoring the only goal of the game against a below-par Bohemians in Ballybofey tonight.

The Australian was the hero of the hour last week in the 1-0 derby victory over Derry City and was in hand once more to score at the River End of Finn Park.

Ascroft pinged an eighth minute belter into James Talbot’s top corner from the edge of the penalty area to conclude a fine Harps move that involved Jacob Borg, Mark Timlin and Tony McNamee, with Mikey Place rolling back what proved to be the assist. It was to prove the only goal of the game.

Ollie Horgan’s side have now picked up 13 points from their last six outings, conceding just once in that series. They edged the first 45 minutes and looked a threat from set-pieces in particular.

Keith Long’s visitors had beaten their Donegal hosts three times this term already. But bar a shot from Darragh Leahy was blocked by Daniel O’Reilly and a free-kick from Danny Mandroiu on 34 minutes also failed to test Mark Anthony McGinley in the Harps goal, they created little or nothing.

Harps led 1-0 at the interval. Three minutes shy of the hour, Gareth Harkin, on the stretch, got a toe to a cross into the area from Borg that was easily gathered by Talbot.

It took until the 69thminute for the Dubliners to register an effort on target, when Andre Wright swiveled and shot, which was easily gathered by McGinley. It was the only time the former Donegal GAA goalkeeper had a save to maje.

The match was devoid of chances from then on in, with the home support delighted with the final outcome.

It was a peculiar night in the north-west when Harps supporters were rooting for arch-rivals Derry against bottom-of-the-table UCD and followers of the Candystripes were hoping their neighbours from Ballybofey might clip the wings of Bohemians in the race for third spot and European football.

And both obliged, with Declan Devine’s Derry winning 3-1 at Belfield. It means that Harps are now six points ahead of the Students having played once more, while Derry leapfrog Bohemians on goal difference into third place.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Jacob Borg, Dan O’Reilly, Keith Cowan, Sam Todd, Mark Russell; Tony McNamee (Shaun Doherty 90+2), Harry Ascroft, Gareth Harkin; Mark Timlin (Ruairi Harkin 79); Mikey Place (Nathan Boyle 82).

Bohemians: James Talbot; Michael Barker, James Finnerty, Aaron Barry, Darragh Leahy; Luke Wade Slater, Sam Allardice (Robby McCourt 59), Conor Levingston, Keith Ward (Danny Grant half-time); Danny Mandroiu (Ross Tierney 75); Andre Wright.

Referee: Damien McGraith

