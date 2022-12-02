Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 2 December 2022
Advertisement

Finn Harps appoint Dave Rogers as new first team manager

Rogers joins the club from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, where he was U21 manager.

12 minutes ago 106 Views 0 Comments
Dave Rogers in action for Shelbourne.
Dave Rogers in action for Shelbourne.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

FINN HARPS HAVE announced the appointment of Dave Rogers as first team manager on a multi-year deal.

Rogers joins the club from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, where he was U21 manager.

The Liverpool native Rogers will be no stranger to the League of Ireland having had spells with Drogheda United, St. Patrick’s Athletic, Dundalk, Derry City and Shelbourne, the latter where he won the Premier Division on three occasions.

The 47 year old’s coaching journey has taken him across the world, working with the Liverpool FC International Academy in America, South Korea and India. He has also managed in India with DSK Shivajians FC, and more recently in America with FC Arizona.

“I’m delighted and excited to be appointed as the new manager of Finn Harps FC on a full-time contract,” Rogers told the Finn Harps website.

“Once the board made initial contact I could sense and feel the passion and pride they have in taking the club forward both on and off the pitch and also to speak and deal with positive and realistic football people was a big factor.

“The fact that I’m am signing a long-term contract and basing myself permanently in Donegal shows the ambition and vision and commitment of both myself and the Board of Directors to create a real culture and identity for Finn Harps FC and along with a thriving academy, continuing to implement an array of structures and foundations to enable short term gains and long term stability.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“Ballybofey has always been a tough ground to play at and the fans and community have always displayed fantastic energy and support towards the players and staff so I’m proud to be tasked with delivering a brand and style of football that will engage and embrace those traits with enthusiasm and to play on the front foot.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Academy Director Gary Brazil, Warren Joyce and Andy Reid, the players, staff and the fans of Nottingham Forest FC who have taken me as one of there own these past 18 months and gave me an environment and platform to develop and progress as a coach and most of all as a human being.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie