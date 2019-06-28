Finn Harps overcome Sligo to move off bottom of the table

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Alan Foley Friday 28 Jun 2019, 10:43 PM
1 hour ago 729 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4702797
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Finn Harps 2

Sligo Rovers 0

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

FINN HARPS moved off the bottom of the Premier Division table with a comfortable win over Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey tonight.

The side managed by Ollie Horgan had only won twice all season, but were delighted to pick up all three points against their neighbours thanks to Nathan Boyle’s brace.

An opening goal came on 28 minutes when Boyle, who had earlier struck the crossbar with a powerful header, picked his spot from close-range again to steer past Ed McGinty in the Sligo goal.

Then, on 78 minutes, Rafaelle Cretaro and Boyle managed to establish a breakaway after Lewis Banks and substitute John Russell dithered and lost possession. Cretaro carried possession deep into the territory of his former club before laying off for Boyle to seal the points.

Before the first goal, Harps had almost gone in front in comical circumstances, when Cretaro’s potshot was spilled by McGinty, only for the Rovers netminder to grasp the ball before it went over the goal-line.

Sligo didn’t create much in the opening 45 minutes. Mark Anthony McGinley in the hosts’ goal made a fine one-handed second-minute save from Sam Warde’s free-kick. And late in the half, Warde drilled a shot just wide of the Harps post.

After the break, though, it was the visitors who were forcing the issue for a spell. David Cawley missed a massive chance eight minutes into the second half when he scuffed wide in front of an open goal following a ball into the area by Kris Twardek, who minutes later would head over from the corner kick.

However, Harps sat in and fashioned a second goal late on and that was good enough for the points.

Finn Harps: Mark McGinley; Daniel O’Reilly, Keith Cowan, Sam Todd; Jacob Borg, Gareth Harkin, Mark Coyle, Mark Russell; Rafaelle Cretato (Mickey Place 88), Caolan McAleer (Harry Ascroft 75), Nathan Boyle (Mikey Place 88).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Johnny Dunleavy, John Mahon, Dante Leverock, Lewis Banks; Kyle Callan-McFadden (John Russell h/t); Sam Warde; David Cawley (Jack Keaney 71), Kris Twardek; Ronan Murray, Romeo Parkes.

Referee: Tomas Connolly

