BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 30 April 2021
Advertisement

Rovers leave it late at Harps but keep winning run going

Rory Gaffney and Sean Hoare were the matchwinners for Stephen Bradley’s team.

By Alan Foley Friday 30 Apr 2021, 10:05 PM
15 minutes ago 332 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5425843
Sean Hoare celebrates his goal.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Sean Hoare celebrates his goal.
Sean Hoare celebrates his goal.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Finn Harps 0
Shamrock Rovers 2

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

TWO LATE GOALS in Ballybofey saw Shamrock Rovers grab the three points at Finn Harps, who saw manager Ollie Horgan sent off for voicing his dissatisfaction with referee Rob Hennessy.

In a contest of fine margins and scant opportunities, Rory Gaffney and Sean Hoare were the matchwinners for Stephen Bradley’s team.

Neither goalkeeper was tested before the opening goal in the 74th minute when Hennessy was queried by the Harps manager for awarding a free for Rovers, despite having initially signalled the award to Harps before the break in play.

From the resultant free, Dylan Watts’ delivery was fumbled by Mark Anthony McGinley in the Harps goal and Gaffney poked home the opening goal.

Then, six minutes later, Horgan was given a red card by Hennessy for a similar complaint over the awarding of another free and as he made his way off, Hoare planted a header from another Watt delivery past McGinley for 2-0 in the 81st minute.

The score in the end was tough on Harps, who last season were 2-0 up against the league champions in the FAI Cup quarter-final before going down 3-2 after Hennessy awarded three second half penalties to Rovers.

In only the third minute this evening, Hennessy ran purposefully towards the Harps penalty area after Graham Burke went down under a challenge from Johnny Dunleavey. However, it was to caution the visiting striker for diving.

Rovers arrived in the north-west having been victorious in each of their last four outings and left it unbeaten in 30. In Harps though, they ran into a much-improved outfit from the one who were comfortably beaten by St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday.

The home side came closest to a breakthrough in the 71st minute when Karl O’Sullivan fizzed the ball across the brows of Alan Mannus’s goal. However, that was as close as they would come – and the real drama of the evening had yet to unfold.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ethan Boyle, Dave Webster, Kosovar Sadiki, Johnny Dunleavy; Mark Coyle (Niall McGinley 86), Will Seymore; Karl O’Sullivan (Ryan Shanley 85), Stephen Doherty (Babatunde Owolabi 64); Barry McNamee (Mark Timlin 85), Adam Foley (Mark Russell 64).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Joey O’Brien ((Sean Gannon 74), Sean Hoare, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn, Dylan Watts, Gary O’Neill, Liam Scales; Graham Burke (Aaron Greene 64), Rory Gaffney (Dean Williams 85), Danny Mandroiu (Darragh Nugent 85).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Gavan Casey, and Murray Kinsella preview Leinster and Ulster’s big European semi-finals and discuss the furore surrounding Eddie Jones.

About the author:

About the author
Alan Foley
@alanfoley79
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie