Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 3 September 2021
Advertisement

Harps stun Rovers as Hoops lose fourth game in a row

The Donegal side have now won six games on the trot.

By Alan Foley Friday 3 Sep 2021, 10:42 PM
5 minutes ago 192 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5540166
Finn Harps' Babatunde Owolabi celebrates the full time whistle.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Finn Harps' Babatunde Owolabi celebrates the full time whistle.
Finn Harps' Babatunde Owolabi celebrates the full time whistle.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Finn Harps 2

Shamrock Rovers 1

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

IT WENT to form in Ballybofey, where, rather perversely, a Finn Harps side still with the shadow of relegation hanging over their heads beat the champions-elect Shamrock Rovers.

Tunde Owolabi, five minutes from time with his fifth goal in three home games, bundled home the winner from a Karl O’Sullivan cross after a daring break upfield from Harps skipper Dave Webster.

It gave Ollie Horgan’s team a sixth win in succession — four league victories and two in the FAI Cup — and meant Shamrock Rovers’ fourth loss on the bounce.

An Adam Foley own goal looked to have gifted a threadbare Rovers a share of the spoils. Harps’ top-scorer perhaps tried to be too delicate in attempting to head a cross from Dylan Watts back to his own goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley, only to see it nestle in the corner on 71 minutes.

Beforehand, Jordan Mustoe, the Harps left-back, had scored his first goal for the club on 56 minutes when he swept past Alan Mannus from a Ryan Rainey assist, after good approach play from Barry McNamee, Will Seymore, Webster and Foley.

The closest any side came to scoring beforehand was when Rory Gaffney struck the post on 51 minutes, although that was all the league champions had created at that point barring Watts’ effort that ran across the line on 35 minutes.

Stephen Bradley’s side was a shuffled pack. Daniel Mandroiu’s indiscretion against Bohemians in the FAI Cup brought a one-match ban to join Ronan Finn on the suspension list, whilst Roberto Lopes was unavailable due to World Cup qualifiers with Cape Verde. Lee Grace, Sean Hoare, Sean Kavanagh and Neil Farrugia missed out through injury.

Harps had shaded things in the first half with Mannus saving from Foley on 10 minutes after the Rovers rearguard was caught out by a long clearance from McGinley.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Dave Webster, Shane McEleney, Kosovar Sadiki, Jordan Mustoe; Will Seymore, Mark Coyle; Adam Foley (Karl O’Sullivan 72), Barry McNamee, Ryan Rainey (Ryan Connolly 88); Tunde Owolabi (Sean Boyd 90+2).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Gannon, Barry Cotter, Joey O’Brien; Max Murphy (Aidomo Emakhu 69), Richie Towell, Aaron Greene, Gary O’Neill, Dylan Watts; Rory Gaffney, Graham Burke.

Referee: Damien McGraith.

About the author:

About the author
Alan Foley
@alanfoley79
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie