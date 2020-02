The pitch at Finn PArk this morning.

TONIGHT’S SSE AIRTRICITY Premier Division tie between Finn Harps and Shelbourne has been postoned.

The Finn Park pitch is covered in snow ‘due to overnight weather conditions’.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course, the FAI say.

Shels lost at home to champions Dundalk on Friday night after they beat Cork City on their return to the top flight the week before.

Finn Harps, meanwhile, have made a good start to the campaign and have four points from six.