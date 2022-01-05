Finn Harps sign Spanish defender José Carrillo

OLLIE HORGAN HAS again turned to the continent to secure Finn Harps latest signing, Spanish defender José Carrillo.

The 28-year-old centre-back played in the lower divisions in Spain before moving to Slovakia in 2017, and joins from FK Senica.

“I am very happy to be here,” Carrillo said. “Everyone I’ve met has been very welcoming and friendly. I am excited to meet the fans and play in front of them. I saw some videos online and you can see how much they care about the club.

“I think we have a very strong team and will hopefully have a good season. I’d also like to thank my agent Adrian Lucan for all of his efforts in getting me this opportunity.”

Harps have lost several first-team players in the off-season, with defenders Kosovar Sadiki and Shane McEleney leaving for Italian Serie C’s Virtus Entella and Derry City respectively. Top scorer Tunde Owolabi has joined St Patrick’s Athletic, while Mark Coyle and Sean Boyd have both moved to Shels.

Carillo, however, joins Rob Slevin and 2019 Intermediate Player of the Year nominee Conor Tourish — formerly of Cork City and Letterkenny Rovers respectively — on Horgan’s books for the new season.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The Harps boss said: “José is a good player with experience at a good level. We’ve lost a few of last year’s squad so it’s important to be able to bring in that bit of quality. There’s still a big job on but we’ll leave no stone unturned in building a team for the upcoming season.”