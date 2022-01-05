Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 5 January 2022
Advertisement

Finn Harps sign Spanish defender José Carrillo

The 28-year-old last played for FK Senica in Slovakia.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 10:26 PM
42 minutes ago 881 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5647045
Jose Carillo at Finn Park.
Image: Clare McCahill/Finn Harps
Jose Carillo at Finn Park.
Jose Carillo at Finn Park.
Image: Clare McCahill/Finn Harps

OLLIE HORGAN HAS again turned to the continent to secure Finn Harps latest signing, Spanish defender José Carrillo.

The 28-year-old centre-back played in the lower divisions in Spain before moving to Slovakia in 2017, and joins from FK Senica.

“I am very happy to be here,” Carrillo said. “Everyone I’ve met has been very welcoming and friendly. I am excited to meet the fans and play in front of them. I saw some videos online and you can see how much they care about the club.

“I think we have a very strong team and will hopefully have a good season. I’d also like to thank my agent Adrian Lucan for all of his efforts in getting me this opportunity.”

Harps have lost several first-team players in the off-season, with defenders Kosovar Sadiki and Shane McEleney leaving for Italian Serie C’s Virtus Entella and Derry City respectively. Top scorer Tunde Owolabi has joined St Patrick’s Athletic, while Mark Coyle and Sean Boyd have both moved to Shels.

Carillo, however, joins Rob Slevin and 2019 Intermediate Player of the Year nominee Conor Tourish — formerly of Cork City and Letterkenny Rovers respectively — on Horgan’s books for the new season.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Harps boss said: “José is a good player with experience at a good level. We’ve lost a few of last year’s squad so it’s important to be able to bring in that bit of quality. There’s still a big job on but we’ll leave no stone unturned in building a team for the upcoming season.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie