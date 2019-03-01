Parkes and Twardek on target as Sligo Rovers win first game under Liam Buckley against Finn Harps

Liam Buckley picked up his first win as Sligo boss this evening.

Finn Harps 1

Sligo Rovers 2

Chris McNulty reports from Finn Park

LIAM BUCKLEY RECORDED his first win as Sligo Rovers boss as the Bit O’Red overcame derby rivals Finn Harps.

Romeo Parkes and Kris Twardek bagged their first goals in Sligo’s colours to move their side above Harps in the standings.

Sligo broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Parkes scampered onto Twardek’s through ball. Parkes coolly rounded Harps ‘keeper Peter Burke and the Jamaican international tucked home.

Parkes had earlier failed to hit the target when he connected with a testing Ronan Murray free.

The visitors doubled their lead when Twardek prodded past Burke from a fine corner by Donegal native Jack Keaney.

It looked like game over for the hosts, but Daniel O’Reilly’s bullet header brought Harps to life – and firmly back into the tie – 11 minutes into part two.

Kris Twardek scored his first goal in Sligo colours this evening. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Parkes, with a chance to put the game beyond Harps, flashed a header wide, while O’Reilly managed to somehow deflect away from Dante Leverock’s close-range attempt.

Harps were without Sam Todd, nominated for the Player of the Month award after a superb start to the season, but Ollie Horgan was able to include Mark Russell, the former Morton and Falkirk left-back for his debut.

Sligo legend Raffaele Cretaro, who signed for Harps in the close season having made over 500 appearances for the his home club faced his former employers.

The best Harps mustered in the first half was a Nathan Boyle lob that failed to hit the target, while O’Reilly’s free deflected wide of the target.

Finn Park was silenced when Sligo added their second, but the hosts showed plenty of endeavour, though their forays lacked a potent touch.

O’Reilly gave them hope, but Harps – bar a couple of set pieces, which the visitors dealt with – were unable to really threaten Beeney in the second half.

Finn Harps: Peter Burke; Jacob Borg, Keith Cowan, Daniel O’Reilly; John Kavanagh, Raffaele Cretaro, Mark Coyle (Niall McGinley 84), Gareth Harkin, Mark Russell (Caolan McAleer 55); Nathan Boyle, Sean Boyd (Mikey Place 79).

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Niall Morahan, Dante Leverock, John Mahon, Lewis Banks; Jack Keaney (David Cawley 87), Kyle Callan-McFadden (Sam Warde 24); Kris Twardek, Ronan Murray (Daryl Fordyche 90), Liam Kerrigan; Romeo Parkes.

Referee: Derek Tomney.

