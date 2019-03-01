This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Parkes and Twardek on target as Sligo Rovers win first game under Liam Buckley against Finn Harps

Daniel O’Reilly’s header couldn’t spark a comeback from the Donegal outfit.

By Chris McNulty Friday 1 Mar 2019, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 732 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4520187
Liam Buckley picked up his first win as Sligo boss this evening.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Liam Buckley picked up his first win as Sligo boss this evening.
Liam Buckley picked up his first win as Sligo boss this evening.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Finn Harps 1

Sligo Rovers 2

Chris McNulty reports from Finn Park

LIAM BUCKLEY RECORDED his first win as Sligo Rovers boss as the Bit O’Red overcame derby rivals Finn Harps.

Romeo Parkes and Kris Twardek bagged their first goals in Sligo’s colours to move their side above Harps in the standings.

Sligo broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Parkes scampered onto Twardek’s through ball. Parkes coolly rounded Harps ‘keeper Peter Burke and the Jamaican international tucked home.

Parkes had earlier failed to hit the target when he connected with a testing Ronan Murray free.

The visitors doubled their lead when Twardek prodded past Burke from a fine corner by Donegal native Jack Keaney.

It looked like game over for the hosts, but Daniel O’Reilly’s bullet header brought Harps to life – and firmly back into the tie – 11 minutes into part two.

Kris Twardek Kris Twardek scored his first goal in Sligo colours this evening. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Parkes, with a chance to put the game beyond Harps, flashed a header wide, while O’Reilly managed to somehow deflect away from Dante Leverock’s close-range attempt.

Harps were without Sam Todd, nominated for the Player of the Month award after a superb start to the season, but Ollie Horgan was able to include Mark Russell, the former Morton and Falkirk left-back for his debut.

Sligo legend Raffaele Cretaro, who signed for Harps in the close season having made over 500 appearances for the his home club faced his former employers.

The best Harps mustered in the first half was a Nathan Boyle lob that failed to hit the target, while O’Reilly’s free deflected wide of the target.

Finn Park was silenced when Sligo added their second, but the hosts showed plenty of endeavour, though their forays lacked a potent touch.

O’Reilly gave them hope, but Harps – bar a couple of set pieces, which the visitors dealt with – were unable to really threaten Beeney in the second half.

Finn Harps: Peter Burke; Jacob Borg, Keith Cowan, Daniel O’Reilly; John Kavanagh, Raffaele Cretaro, Mark Coyle (Niall McGinley 84), Gareth Harkin, Mark Russell (Caolan McAleer 55); Nathan Boyle, Sean Boyd (Mikey Place 79).

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Niall Morahan, Dante Leverock, John Mahon, Lewis Banks; Jack Keaney (David Cawley 87), Kyle Callan-McFadden (Sam Warde 24); Kris Twardek, Ronan Murray (Daryl Fordyche 90), Liam Kerrigan; Romeo Parkes.

Referee: Derek Tomney.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Chris McNulty
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

