Finn Harps stadium project receives funding boost of almost €4m

FINN HARPS’ HOPES of building a new home have received a major boost with the club provisionally allocated almost €4 million towards the construction of a brand new stadium.

The club are in line to benefit from €3.991m in funding awarded to the FAI under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).

The news was confirmed by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, and the Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, today.

The new stadium will be based in Stranorlar, just a short distance from the club’s current ground, Finn Park.

The Donegal-based club have previously received funding towards the new stadium – which was first granted planning permission back in 2007 – and some construction had taken place, although the project stalled and the site has been sitting idle for a number of years. The latest injection of cash is intended to help the delayed project finally move to the construction stage again.

The payment of the grant will be dependent on the club complying with the terms and conditions set out under the LSSIF, which includes providing assurances that the balance of the construction costs can be covered.

Minister of State Chambers said: “I am very aware of the need to see real investment in the League of Ireland and the Government will play its part in this regard.

“The new Finn Harps Stadium will be a significant boost for the League of Ireland and I wish the FAI and the club every success with the project.”

The club currently sit top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table, having won their opening two games of the new league season.

