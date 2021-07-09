Debutant Quitirna wins it for Waterford as Harps' slide continues

Finn Harps 0

Waterford FC 1

Chris McNulty reports from Finn Park

JUNIOR QUITIRNA’S DEBUT penalty moved Waterford within four points of Finn Harps in Ballybofey this evening.

Quitirna’s goal in added time at the end of the first half gave Waterford the edge on a night defined by two spot kicks.

Quitirna, one of three debutants in the Waterford side, tucked home from the spot with half-time looming after new Harps signing Jordan Mustoe was penalised for a foul on Darragh Power.

As Quitirna confidently beat Mark Anthony McGinley, the now familiar scene of Harps manager Ollie Horgan directing his ire at the officials began to play out in the home dugout.

Horgan was still voicing his displeasure when Harps were given a penalty of their own, with just 25 seconds on the clock in the second half.

Sean Boyd, attempting to convert Mustoe’s delivery, was fouled, but Barry McNamee’s penalty was beaten away by Matthew Connor.

Blues boss Marc BIrcham also gave first starts to former Republic of Ireland defender Eddie Nolan and Anthony Wordsworth, but it was Quitirna who proved the hero of the hour as Waterford ended a sequence of seven successive defeats against Harps.

Ryan Rainey, on for inured captain Dave Webster after 25 minutes, might have put his side in front, but Shane Griffin was well placed to head from the goal-line when it seems as if the former Wolves man’s header would drop in.

Boyd was unable to direct an early overhead kick on target after Connor’s fisted clearance fell short.

Connor did well to hold onto Adam Foley’s low shot while Mark Coyle drilled wide in the opening moments of a scrappy contest.

Harps – with just two wins in 15 coming into this one – showed a little more urgency in the second half, but Adam Foley fired against the outside of the post and Boyd nodded wide.

Right at the end Conor Barry headed over the top with a free header from a McNamee corner as Harps’ freefall continues.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; David Webster (Ryan Rainey 25 (Conor Barry 83)), Ethan Boyle, Johnny Dunleavy; Mark Coyle (Ryan Connolly 83), Will Seymore; Karl O’Sullivan, Barry McNamee, Jordan Mustoe (Stephen Doherty 68); Adam Foley, Sean Boyd (Tunde Owolabi 68).

Waterford: Matthew Connor; Cameron Evans, Kyle Ferguson, Eddie Nolan, Niall O’Keefe; Darragh Power, Shane Griffin, Anthony Wordsworth, John Martin; Junior Quitirna (Cian Kavanagh 74); Prince Mutswunguma

Referee: Derek Tomney