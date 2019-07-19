This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Massive boost for Finn Harps' survival hopes as Place's penalty downs Waterford

A 1-0 win on the road comes as a huge result for the Donegal outfit.

By Brendan White Friday 19 Jul 2019, 10:12 PM
56 minutes ago 749 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4732274

Waterford 0

Finn Harps 1

Brendan White reports from Waterford Regional Sports Centre

MIKEY PLACE HANDED Finn Harps a massive boost in their bid to stay in the Premier Division after helping his side to a 1-0 win over Waterford FC.

Place fired home from the penalty spot after he was taken down in the penalty area by Georgie Poynton.

Mikey Place 12/10/2018 Finn Harps' hero Mikey Place (file pic). Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Waterford started brightly and almost took a seventh-minute lead. Shane Duggan’s out-swinging corner kick was met by the head of defender Maxim Kouogun but his header struck the crossbar.

On the quarter-hour, JJ Lunney and Michael O’Connor did well in the build-up before Shane Duggan took possession; but his right-footed strike was just wide of the post.

Harps came more into the game and had a good chance 13 minutes before the break. Harry Ascroft made space for the cross but Sam Todd’s header was just off target.

Right on the stroke of half time, the visitors should have taken the lead. Raffaele Cretaro’s corner kick wasn’t cleared and fell to Daniel O’Reilly but keeper Matthew Connor produced a great save to keep it scoreless at the break.

Shane Duggan forced McGinley into a good save three minutes into the second half before Cory Galvin’s curling effort was just wide of the far post.

Cretaro was a threat and he rifled a strike that flew past Matthew Connor’s far post as the game opened up.

Daniel O’Reilly had another great chance just before the hour mark; Mark Russell’s free kick found the defender but his header was just wide of the near post.

Harps were continuing to look to hit Waterford on the break and Place went close, forcing Matthew Connor into a smart low save.

And Harps made their chances count when they grabbed the winner with 10 minutes left. Georgie Poynton fouled Place in the area and the striker stepped up to make it 1-0.

Kenny Browne almost levelled with four minutes remaining when he got on the end of Karolis Chvedukas header back across goal but keeper McGinley made a great one-handed save to secure a 1-0 win.

Waterford FC: Matt Connor, Georgie Poynton, Kenny Browne, Maxi Kouogun, Rob Slevin, Shane Duggan (Karolis Chvedukas 83), JJ Lunney, Tom Holland, Dean O’Halloran (Dean Walsh 62), Michael O’Connor, Cory Galvin (Will Fitzgerald 75

Finn Harps: Mark McGinley, Daniel O’Reilly, Jacob Borg, Keith Cowan, Gareth Harkin, Raffaele Cretaro, Mark Russell, Mark Timlin (Caolan McAleer 66), Mikey Place (Tony McNamee 90), Sam Todd, Harry Ascroft (Niall Logue 89)

Referee: Rob Hennessy.

