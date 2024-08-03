Advertisement
Ireland’s Finn Lynch pictured competing in the Men’s Dinghy. Oceansport/David Branigan/INPHO
as it stands

Finn Lynch 15th overall after day 3 of Men's Dinghy

Meanwhile, Eve McMahon is now 17th out of 43 boats.
6.13pm, 3 Aug 2024
IRELAND’S FINN Lynch is 15th overall after day three of the Men’s Dinghy at the Olympic Games.

The 28-year-old, from National Yacht Club, finished 12th in race five and seventh in race six to move up 10 spots, having been 25th after day two.

Lynch has now competed in six races overall with four remaining.

In the Women’s Dinghy in Marseille, Eve McMahon (Howth Yacht Club) is now 17th overall out of 43 boats.

The 20-year-old, Ireland’s youngest-ever Olympic sailor, finished 22nd in race four, 34th in race five and 13th in race six after a tough day battling waves with heights of up to 3m.

McMahon had been 15th overall after day two and another solid outing saw her retain a top-20 spot.

