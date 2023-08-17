Finn Lynch climbs into Olympic qualification places ahead of decisive day at World Champs

IRELAND’S FINN LYNCH will have a shot at clinching Olympic qualification at the Sailing World Championships tomorrow, but knows that there will be little margin for error.

The Rio 2016 Olympian climbed up to 22nd place overall in the men’s dinghy class after finishing eighth and 17th in his two races in The Hague on Thursday.

Crucially, with Paris 2024 qualification on offer for the 16 highest-placed countries – not including hosts France – Lynch’s position sees Ireland currently ranked 15th.

“Finn needed to deliver a solid day and he did just that,” said James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s performance manager.

“We’re still in the mix going into the final day two races so a repeat performance or better would be ideal.”

Ireland’s other competitor in the class, Howth’s Ewan McMahon, dropped one place to 43rd overall on Thursday.

With light winds forecast for Friday morning, the final two races in the 10-race series may be pushed back until Saturday’s reserve day.