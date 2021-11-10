Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 10 November 2021
Advertisement

Finn Lynch takes silver with best-ever result for Irish at World Championships

What an achievement by the Carlow sailor.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Nov 2021, 2:32 PM
1 hour ago 524 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5597457
Finn Lynch in action at the Tokyo Olympics.
Image: David Branigan/INPHO
Finn Lynch in action at the Tokyo Olympics.
Finn Lynch in action at the Tokyo Olympics.
Image: David Branigan/INPHO

AFTER A FRUSTRATING wait for wind on the final day, Ireland’s Finn Lynch (National Yacht Club) has won silver at the Laser World Championship in Barcelona.

Although the Carlow sailor finished the regatta with the best scores across all eight races, New Zealand’s Thomas Saunders took gold after allowance for worst race discard was applied.

Double Olympic silver medallist Tonci Stipanovic from Croatia placed third ahead of a star-studded field.

Lynch’s silver at World championship level is the best-ever achieved by an Irish sailor in any Olympic discipline.

This year’s world championship was beset by light winds that delayed or postponed racing since last Friday. However, Tuesday’s racing saw Lynch deliver his best day yet that ended with a race win.

“Finn has delivered an impeccable regatta and realised his full potential after years of dedication and hard work,” commented James O’Callaghan, Performance Director with Irish Sailing.

“It would be tempting to imagine what another day of racing might have achieved but silver and the best performance of any of the 135 athletes at the regatta is everything we could ask of him.”

Fresh winds were forecast for Wednesday to complete the regatta when a duel between Saunders and Lynch was on the cards but the weather again failed to deliver and Tuesday’s overall results remain unchanged.

“I’m extremely happy with the result but it didn’t come by co-incidence or some luck – it came after a lot of work after not being able to qualify for the Olympics which was really hard on Finn,” commented Vasilij Zbogar, the Slovenian triple Olympic medallist who is Laser coach with Irish Sailing.

“This was something that Finn needed so that he can start to believe. He was good already last year but mentally he wasn’t ready to be in the front. This week was really solid sailing all week and he didn’t make any mistakes. He had the lowest point score of the entire fleet meaning he was really consistent.”

The result is redemption for Rio 2016 veteran Lynch who missed out on qualification for Tokyo 2020 just six months ago despite earlier promising form.

“We still have things to work on but good to confirm that we’re going in the right direction and we will continue pushing. Finn did any amazing job and now he can start to believe that a medal at Paris 2024 can be achieved,” said Zbogar. “”A few things had to come together and they come together here at the right time. I knew this result would come one day – I was 100 per cent sure!”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Of the other Irish sailors competing in Barcelona, Howth YC’s Ewan McMahon ended 25th overall in the Gold fleet with the loss of racing on the final day denying him a chance at finishing in the top 20 boats.

Under 21 sailors Tom Higgins of the Royal St. George YC finished 47th overall in the Gold fleet while Jamie McMahon (Howth YC), younger brother of Ewan placed 14th overall in the Silver fleet.

- Article provided by Sailing Ireland.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie