Finn Lynch is 10th overall in the men's dinghy class ahead of the final two fleet races. Oceansport/David Branigan/INPHO
Sailing

Finn Lynch sails into top 10 ahead of penultimate day of men's dinghy class

Lynch finished 13th and 11th in his two races on Sunday, while Eve McMahon finished sixth and 15th.
4.58pm, 4 Aug 2024
CARLOW’S FINN LYNCH sailed his way into the top 10 of the men’s dinghy class ahead of the penultimate day of racing on Monday.

The Rio 2016 Olympian signed off on Saturday with a seventh-place finish, his best result of the week to date.

And he backed up that improvement on Sunday by finishing 13th and 11th, climbing five places to 10th overall and right on the cut line for Tuesday’s medal race.

Defending Olympic champion Matt Wearn of New Zealand remains in the overall lead on 38 points ahead of Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus (52pts) and Stefano Peschiera of Peru (62pts) in the medal places.

In the women’s dinghy Eve McMahon also climbed the standings, moving up three places from 17th to 14th.

The Howth YC sailor started Sunday with her best performance of the week to date, finishing sixth in race seven, before a 15th-place finish in race eight.

With two fleet races remaining on Monday, McMahon sits 22 points outside the top 10 boats which will progress to the medal race on Tuesday.

Three-time Olympic medallist Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands currently holds a commanding lead on 19 points ahead of defending champion Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark (47pts) and Switzerland’s Maud Jayet (59pts)

Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
