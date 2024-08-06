Advertisement
Finn Lynch (file photo). Oceansport/David Branigan/INPHO
Paris 2024

Ireland's Lynch has to wait as Olympic men's dinghy medal race postponed

The winds in Marseille were classed as too light for racing.
4.56pm, 6 Aug 2024
IRELAND’S FINN LYNCH will have to wait until tomorrow to compete in the men’s dinghy medal race after the event was postponed today.

Due to the winds in Marseille being classed as too light for racing, the decision was taken this afternoon to postpone the race.

Lynch qualified in 10th place for the medal race. He had enjoyed a seventh-place finish on Saturday, his best result of the week to date, before backing up that improvement on Sunday by finishing 13th and 11th.

That ensured he climbed five places to 10th overall and remained right on the cut line to ensure inclusion for the medal race.

Carlow native Lynch is unable to win a medal and the best finish he can achieve at this stage is 8th place.

