'We need to get a lot better mentally' - Finn Russell

A CHAMPIONSHIP WHICH promised so much ended with a familiar sinking feeling for Scotland.

Entering the tournament with ambitions of a title, and perhaps even a Grand Slam, the wheels slowly fell of Scotland’s charge after the heartbreaking manner of their second round loss to France.

They initially responded well, storming to victory against England, before a deflating defeat away to Italy. Still, they came to Dublin today aiming to capture a first Triple Crown since 1990, but a determined defensive effort was let down by a blunt attacking showing as Ireland laboured to a 17-13 success.

Costly errors damaged Scotland, the visitors handing Ireland their opening try from a botched lineout in their own 22, while they also made a series of poor handling errors throughout.

“We were really good in phases again, but we gifted them the try in the first half,” said co-captain Finn Russell.

“It sums up this campaign for us, up and down.

We need to get a lot better mentally for next year’s campaign because we can’t afford to be up and down. We will get better, but it’s tough.

“Ireland are the team to beat. In my opinion they are the best team in the world. The boys stood up today with a performance to be proud of.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was similarly proud of the effort, while ultimately frustrated by the result.

“I feel really proud of the players,” said Townsend.

“All 23 – the effort they put in today in one of the toughest environments to play in. They fronted up in the first half, very physical, and at times created opportunities to pressure Ireland.

“We know we could have done better in the third quarter, but I’m so proud of the effort at the end.

“To score that try and then look like we might score another try, that’s all you can ask from your team. You could see the fitness of our players and the impact of our bench.”