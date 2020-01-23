This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scotland's Russell ruled out of Ireland game after breaking 'team protocol'

The mercurial 27-year-old out-half has been sent back to his club side, Racing 92.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 1:13 PM
6 minutes ago 420 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4976742

SCOTLAND OUT-HALF Finn Russell will not play against Ireland in their Six Nations opener in two weekends’ time after being disciplined for breaking a “team protocol”.

The disciplinary breach occurred during Scotland’s pre-Six Nations camp in Edinburgh, according to the Scottish Rugby Union.

Russell has been sent back to his club side, Racing 92.

bundee-aki-and-finn-russell Russell has been sent back to Racing 92. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

It is a major blow for Gregor Townsend’s side so close to their clash with Ireland, with 27-year-old Russell a central figure for the Scots at out-half. 

In his absence, Glasgow playmaker Adam Hastings is set to wear Scotland’s number 10 shirt.

“Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club,” reads the brief statement from a Scotland team spokesperson.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the ever-greying Saracens saga and pick his personal Ireland XV to face Scotland


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

