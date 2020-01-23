Scotland's Russell ruled out of Ireland game after breaking 'team protocol'

SCOTLAND OUT-HALF Finn Russell will not play against Ireland in their Six Nations opener in two weekends’ time after being disciplined for breaking a “team protocol”.

The disciplinary breach occurred during Scotland’s pre-Six Nations camp in Edinburgh, according to the Scottish Rugby Union.

Russell has been sent back to his club side, Racing 92.

It is a major blow for Gregor Townsend’s side so close to their clash with Ireland, with 27-year-old Russell a central figure for the Scots at out-half.

In his absence, Glasgow playmaker Adam Hastings is set to wear Scotland’s number 10 shirt.

“Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club,” reads the brief statement from a Scotland team spokesperson.

