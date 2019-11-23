This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ridiculous Finn Russell skill on full display as he nutmegs his way to Thomond Park try

By Sean Farrell Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 6:25 PM
1 hour ago 7,977 Views 8 Comments
THERE ARE A lot of rugby players who earn the right to be described as ‘a footballer’.

But with Finn Russell producing skill like this, we’ll either have to reclassify a heap of them or give the Scot a moniker all of his own.

There was an advantage coming and Russell not only rolled the dice in search of a try, he deftly rolled the oval ball clean through Rory Scannell’s legs.

The Champions Cup clash at Thomond Park was already entertaining enough without Russell’s astounding extra flourish.

There was no following up that quality, but the match delivered plenty more drama as the sides played out a tense 21-21 draw.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

