O'Donovan and McCarthy compete for third World Championship in a row

WEST CORK’S OLYMPIC champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will chase their third World Championship in a row at Belgrade next month.

The pair compete in the Lightweight Men’s Doubles, having won the competition last year and in 2019.

O’Donovan and McCarthy finished second on their competitive return at Rowing World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland last month, the first time they were beaten since 2019.

Rowing Ireland high performance director, Antonio Maurogiovanni, has today announced the selection of 12 crews that will compete at the 2023 World Rowing Championships, which takes place in Serbia from September 3-10.

These championships act as the first opportunity for the Irish rowers to secure Olympic qualification spots for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

After this event the last chance for Paris 2024 qualification will be next May at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne. At the 2019 World Championships Rowing Ireland qualified four boats for the Tokyo Olympics followed by two more at the final qualification event.

Some 28 athletes will be racing in just two weeks time, the largest number of Irish athletes to compete at a World Rowing Championships for Ireland, with 26 of them being in Olympic class events.

Ireland

Para Mixed Double (PR2 Mix2x)

Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)

Steven McGowan (Galway RC)

Lightweight Women’s Double (LW2x)

Margaret Cremen (University College Cork RC)

Aoife Casey (Skibbereen RC)

Lightweight Women’s Scull (LW1x)

Siobhán McCrohan (Tribesman RC)

Lightweight Men’s Double (LM2x)

Paul O’Donovan (University College Cork RC)

Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

Lightweight Men’s Scull (LM1x)

Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

Women’s Pair (W2-)

Fiona Murtagh (University of Galway BC)

Aifric Keogh (Dublin University Ladies BC)

Women’s Double (W2x)

Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC)

Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC)

Women’s Four (W4-)

Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC)

Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians BC)

Imogen Magner (Carlow RC)

Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC)

Men’s Pair (M2-)

Nathan Timoney (Queen’s University Belfast BC)

Ross Corrigan (Portora BC)

Men’s Double (M2x)

Philip Doyle (Portora BC)

Daire Lynch (Clonmel RC)

Men’s Quad (M4x)

Brian Colsh (University of Galway BC)

Andrew Sheehan (University College Cork BC)

Ronan Byrne (Shandon BC)

Konan Pazzaia (Queen’s University Belfast BC)

Men’s Four (M4-)

John Kearney (University College Cork RC)

Jack Dorney (Shandon BC)

Adam Murphy (University College Cork RC)

Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan (University of Galway BC)

High Performance Director

Antonio Maurogiovanni

Team Manager