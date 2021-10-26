Talented Westmeath teenager signs rookie deal with AFL side Hawthorn

WESTMEATH GAA PLAYER, and emerging rugby star, Fionn O’Hara has joined AFL side Hawthorn as an International Category B rookie.

O’Hara, who has lined out for the Westmeath minor footballers, has signed a two-year with the Hawks where Meath footballer Conor Nash is also on the books.

The 19-year-old O’Hara heads Down Under with plenty of rugby experience too, having represented the Leinster U20s and the Ireland U18s.

“We’re rapt to be able to bring Fionn on board after having our eye on him for three years,” Hawthorn’s National Recruitment and List Manager Mark McKenzie said about recruiting O’Hara.

“Over the course of the time we’ve got to know him, we’ve found him to be a really high-level character with a great work ethic and a real understanding of professionalism having had that experience in those elite pathways.

“He has worked hard already to hone his AFL skills, so he’s already developed some strong kicking skills coupled with being a good decision maker with ball in hand as well.

“Fionn actually visited the club in early 2020 and spent some time in Melbourne throughout that period along with his family.

“So, he already knows a bit about the city as well as the standards and expectations of being a professional footballer, so that should help him with his transition across to Australia.

“We expect him to enter the program early in the new year.”

