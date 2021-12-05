Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 5 December 2021
Fionnuala McCormack smashes her personal best to finish 5th at Valencia Marathon

McCormack’s time of 2:23:58 is second only to Catherina McKiernan’s national record.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 Dec 2021, 10:18 AM
Fionnuala McCormack finished fifth behind Nancy Jelagat at the Valencia Marathon (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S FIONNUALA MCCORMACK smashed her best-ever marathon time by nearly three minutes to finish fifth at the Valencia Marathon on Sunday morning.

The four-time Olympian ran a time of 2:23:58, the second-fastest time ever run by an Irish woman behind Catherina McKiernan’s 2:22:23 national record which has stood for over 23 years.

McCormack’s previous best over the distance was 2:26:47 in Chicago in 2019.

Up next for the 37-year-old is next Sunday’s European Cross Country Championships, which take place on the Sport Ireland campus in Dublin.

Kenya’s Nancy Jelagat won Sunday’s race in 2:19:31 ahead of Etagegne Woldu in second (2:20:16), with the pair finishing comfortably clear of Woldu’s Ethiopian team-mate Beyenu Degefa in third (2:23:04).

It was a Kenyan double after Lawrence Cherono won the men’s race in 2:05:12, holding off Chalu Deso (2:05:16) in the final sprint to the line.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

