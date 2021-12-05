Fionnuala McCormack smashes her personal best to finish 5th at Valencia Marathon

Fionnuala McCormack finished fifth behind Nancy Jelagat at the Valencia Marathon (file photo).

IRELAND’S FIONNUALA MCCORMACK smashed her best-ever marathon time by nearly three minutes to finish fifth at the Valencia Marathon on Sunday morning.

The four-time Olympian ran a time of 2:23:58, the second-fastest time ever run by an Irish woman behind Catherina McKiernan’s 2:22:23 national record which has stood for over 23 years.

McCormack’s previous best over the distance was 2:26:47 in Chicago in 2019.

Up next for the 37-year-old is next Sunday’s European Cross Country Championships, which take place on the Sport Ireland campus in Dublin.

Kenya’s Nancy Jelagat won Sunday’s race in 2:19:31 ahead of Etagegne Woldu in second (2:20:16), with the pair finishing comfortably clear of Woldu’s Ethiopian team-mate Beyenu Degefa in third (2:23:04).

It was a Kenyan double after Lawrence Cherono won the men’s race in 2:05:12, holding off Chalu Deso (2:05:16) in the final sprint to the line.