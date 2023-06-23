Cobh shock Waterford as Galway continue stride to promotion

COBH RAMBLERS SHOCKED Waterford 1-0 in tonight’s SSE Airtricity First Division.

Wilson Waweru’s goal early in the second half settled a game that sees Waterford slip further behind Galway United, who hammered Longford Town 4-0 to maintain their 100% home record.

Keith Long’s Waterford thought they had levelled the game in stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed for offside. As a result, they are now 13 points off a Galway side that have won 18 of their 20 league games so far.

All of Galway’s goals came in the second half of tonight’s game, as they continue to make an irrepressible case for automatic promotion.

Advertisement

Waterford are second with Cobh now up to third, 10 points further back. They are now clear in third place after Athlone Town fell to a 2-0 loss at home to Treaty United. Bray are fifth, thanks to a 3-2 win over Kerry, while Wexford are in the final play-off spot having beaten Finn Harps 1-0 away from home.

First Division results