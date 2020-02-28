This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Longford and Cabinteely win on the road in First Division

There was also a big home win for a new-look UCD team.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Feb 2020, 10:49 PM
Yoyo Mahdy was on target for UCD.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

UCD LEFT IT late to record a 1-0 win over Cobh Ramblers in their League of Ireland First Division clash at the Belfield Bowl on Friday night. 

After a cagey affair, Yoyo Mahdy finished from close range in the 87th minute after Paul Doyle’s free-kick was reworked back into the box having initially been cleared.    

The new-look UCD team included starting debuts for Lorcan Healy, Michael Gallagher, Evan Weir and Colm Whelan.  

Elsewhere Cabinteely picked up a convincing 3-1 win away at Athone Town. 

The visitors took the lead through Vilius Labutis just after the half-hour mark. 

Athlone pulled level when Ronan Manning equalised in the early stages of the second half, but a Shane Barnes double secured the win for the visitors.  

Bray were 2-0 winners at home to Wexford United. 

Gary Shaw put the hosts ahead on 29 minutes with a well taken finish to the bottom-right corner, and Andy Moran wrapped up the points in the final minute of normal time.  

The night’s other fixture saw Brandon Bermingham red-carded for Drogheda United as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Longford Town. 

Bermingham was sent-off after picking up his second yellow card in the 75th minute. 

Longford had taken the lead in the 21st minute when Sam Verdon tapped in from close range after Drogheda goalkeeper David Odumosu had blocked Shane Elworthy’s cut-back across the goal. 

The42 Team

