Friday 31 May, 2019
Shels see off Longford to edge clear and more from tonight's Airticity League Division 1 action

It was a night of missed opportunities for many as Drogheda leapt into the top two.

By The42 Team Friday 31 May 2019, 10:17 PM
FILE PHOTO: Shelbourne's Daniel McKenna.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHELBOURNE TOOK THE spoils from tonight’s top-of-the-table six-pointer at Tolka Park with a 1-0 win over Longford Town.

The midlands side went to Dublin knowing a win would see them top, but instead they drop to third after a tight contest was decided by Conan Byrne’s effort 11 minutes from time.

Shels move four clear of Longford, but just two ahead of Drogheda United, who stay hot on their heels thanks to a 1-2 win in Wexford.

Drogheda took only 16 minutes to overturn an early deficit and they were able to hold off their hosts to seal the three points.

Danny Furlong’s 15th-minute effort put Wexford ahead, but the Louth club responded with a one-two punch, landing an equaliser through Luke McNally in the 27th minute before Jake Hyland put Drogs on top four minutes later and that’s how it remained through half and full-time whistles.

Bray Wanderers missed the chance to close the gap on the sides directly above them as they fell to defeat by a single goal away to Cobh Ramblers.

The Corkmen and the Seagulls were deadlocked goalless at half-time, but Ian Turner hit the net just before the hour mark to give the home side all three points.

Limerick are stuck on 25 points alongside Bray in mid-table after being held to a draw by second-bottom Athlone Town.

Hosts Athlone took a lead midway through the first half thanks to Kealan Dillon and led at the break. However, Connor Ellis earned the Munster club a point with his goal on the hour.

Cabinteely remain fourth, level on points with Longford, after their stalemate in Galway.

First Division Results

  • Shelbourne 1 Longford Town 0
  • Athlone Town 1 Limerick 1
  • Cobh Ramblers 1 Bray Wanderers 0
  • Galway United 0 Cabinteely 0
  • Wexford 1 Drogheda United 2

