Ronan Coughlan takes tally to 25 for season while Harps triumph in five-goal thriller

RONAN COUGHLAN CONTINUED his stunning season in front of goal as Waterford cruised to a 3-1 win over Bray Wanderers.

A second-half double from the Blues striker took his First Division tally to 25 goals for the campaign after Dean McMenamy opened the scoring inside a minute.

Bray pulled level through Ben Feeney seven minutes before the break, but Coughlan pounced two minutes after the re-start before sealing all three points just after the hour mark.

Advertisement

There was no let up from Galway above them at the top, however, as they made it 17 wins from 19.

John Caulfield’s charges continued their relentless run towards automtic promotion by easing past Wexford away in Ferrycarrig Park courtesy of a 2-0 win.

Captain Conor McCormack broke the deadlock after 19 minutes before Francely Lomboto added the second on 59 minutes for a run-of-the-mill night’s work in the south east.

There was plenty more drama in the midlands as Finn Harps came out on top in a five-goal thriller against Longford Town.

The hosts actually got the ball rolling through Christian Magerusan inside the opening 10 minutes and it wasn’t until the second half that Harps responded.

A pair of quick-fire strikes from Sean O’Donnell and Ryan Flood in the 54th and 58th minute respectively swung the balance in Dave Rogers’ side’s favour.

Longford then levelled things up through Beineon Whitmarsh-O’Brien with a quarter of an hour remaining, although the drama was not done as Damien Duffy made it 3-2 for Harps on 81 minutes.

Athlone Town did enough for a 1-0 win away to Kerry, Valerii Dolia netting on 32 minutes, a result which keeps them ahead of Cobh Ramblers on goal difference in fourth after Shane Keegan’s side also triumphed over Treaty United courtesy of a single goal from Liam Kervick 10 minutes from time.