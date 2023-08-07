Longford Town rally to victory with four second-half goals as Galway earn 3-0 win

THERE WAS PLENTY of drama in the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League this evening, as Longford Town rallied to victory with four second-half goals.

Bray Wanderers were leading 2-0 in the second half when Longford Town struck for two goals in as many minutes to level proceedings at the Carlisle Grounds. A late brace of goals from Jordan Adeyemo clinched a superb comeback victory for the visitors.

Chris Lyons put Bray ahead from the penalty spot on 23 minutes before Dane Massey doubled their lead in the opening minutes of the second half.

Cristian Magerusan opened Longford’s account after pouncing on a goalkeeping error to sweep the ball into an empty net in the 68th minute.

Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh grabbed the equaliser two minutes later to revive Longford’s hopes before Adeyemo provided the winning goals in the 81st and 91st minute.

Athlone Town were 4-1 winners against Finn Harps at home. Noah van Geenan put Athlone in front after six minutes and their lead was extended by an own goal from Scott Wara before Finn Harps grabbed a goal back courtesy of BJ Banda.

Advertisement

Valerii Dolia then added a brace in the 29th and 34th minute to secure the spoils for Athlone Town.

Galway United were also victorious as they recorded a 3-0 win over Treaty United.

David Hurley gave Galway the lead in the opening 10 minutes with a penalty which had to be taken twice. The first attempt was saved but Hurley scored at the second time of asking. Further goals from Wassim Aouachria and Robert Manley secured a comprehensive win for the hosts at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Eddie Nolan scored the only goal of the game for Waterford as they defeated Wexford.

Kerry and Cobh Ramblers played out a 2-2 draw. Ryan Kelliher scored twice before the hour mark to put Kerry in front but Cobh responded with goals from Mikie Rowe and Jack Doherty to ensure a share of the spoils.

First Division Results:

Galway United 3-0 Treaty United

Bray 2-4 Longford Town

Wexford 0-1 Waterford

Kerry 2-2 Cobh Ramblers

Athlone Town 4-1 Finn Harps

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!