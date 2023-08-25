Advertisement
Evan Treacy/INPHO Galway's David Hurley celebrates (file pic).
# Review
Leaders Galway close in on title triumph
David Hurley hit a brace as John Caulfield’s men got the better of Cobh Ramblers.
36 minutes ago

GALWAY UNITED need just four wins from their final eight matches to secure the First Division title after a 4-1 victory over Cobh Ramblers tonight.

Wassim Aouachria gave the hosts the lead just after the half-hour mark, but Jack Doherty pulled Shane Keegan’s side level five minutes later.

However, the table toppers finished strongly.

As the game entered its final third, goals in quick succession from Vincent Borden and David Hurley ended the match as a contest, before the latter got his second of the night and Galway’s fourth with 10 minutes remaining.

Second-place Waterford remain 16 points adrift of John Caulfield’s men, after earning a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Bray Wanderers.

Cameron Cresswell scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot after just three minutes to hand Keith Long’s side all three points.

Fifth-place Wexford moved to within two points of Athlone Town in fourth after registering a 2-0 win over their rivals this evening.

Darragh Levingston put the visitors ahead six minutes before the break and Thomas Oluwa all but sealed the victory on the hour mark.

A miserable season for Finn Harps continued, as the ninth-place side were beaten 1-0 at home to Longford.

Romanian player Cristian Magerusan scored an 18th-minute winning goal to boost his side’s hopes of a place in the playoffs.

Finally, Kerry FC remain rooted to the bottom of the table on seven points, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Treaty United, who remain in contention for the playoff spots.

A brace from Enda Curran was key, either side of a Mark Walsh own goal.

Sean Guerins’ grabbed his side’s third in the dying minutes to make certain of the victory for the Limerick-based side.

