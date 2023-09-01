Last-minute winner for Cobh as Athlone defeat Waterford in First Division

COBH RAMBLERS BAGGED a last-minute winner to overcome Treaty United in the First Division tonight.

Brendan Frahill was the goalscoring hero as it finished 1-0 between the Munster rivals at St Colman’s Park. Shane Keegan’s side sit third in the table, behind league leaders Galway United and Waterford.

While the high-flying Tribe travel to Longford Town tomorrow, Waterford fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Athlone. All the goals were scored in three first-half minutes: Dylan Gavin struck first for the visitors, Roland Idowu equalised and Frantz Pierrot responded immediately with the winner between the 13th and 16th minutes.

Wexford and Finn Harps drew 1-1, with Darragh Levingston and Seamas Keogh on target.

And Bray Wanderers were 3-1 winners over Kerry FC at Mounthawk. Yousef Mahdy (two) and Darren Craven scored for the Seagulls, while Sean McGrath levelled matters in the opening period. The hosts lost Cian Barrett after two yellow cards.

First Division Results