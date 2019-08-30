Shelbourne one win away from promotion to top flight

SHELBOURNE HAD TO settle for a 0-0 draw with Bray Wanderers at Tolka Park tonight, though it means they edge closer to the First Division title and promotion to the top flight.

Dylan McGlade went close on more than one occasion for the visitors, while Ciaran Kilduff missed a good chance for the hosts in the dying moments.

The Dublin club could secure the league title if they beat second-place Drogheda away in their next fixture on 13 September.

Elsewhere, the Drogs won 2-0 up in Athlone, with goals in the 17th and 67th minute from Chris Lyons.

The attacker is now on 13 for the season, after he headed home deliveries from Sean Brennan and Adam Wixted.

The result leaves Athlone second from bottom, two points behind Galway, who have a game in hand.

Third-place Longford showed no ill effects from the departure of manager Neale Fenn, as they earned a 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Wexford.

Dean Byrne opened the scoring on 26 minutes with a powerful long-distance effort.

Six minutes after the break, Aaron Dobbs doubled the visitors’ advantage at Ferrycarrig Park, finishing clinically, after being played through on goal by Jack Doherty.

The match between Galway and Limerick, which was due to take place tonight, got postponed as a result of adverse weather conditions, while Cobh host Cabinteely at 7pm tomorrow.

