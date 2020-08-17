This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 August, 2020
Unbeaten Cabinteely go five points clear but Drogheda stay in touch in First Division

Wins for Cabo, Drogheda and UCD tonight.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Aug 2020, 10:39 PM
Cabinteely manager Pat Devlin.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CABINTEELY WENT FIVE points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division table tonight, after an impressive 3-1 win away to Longford Town. 

20-year-old Zak O’Neill opened the scoring at City Calling Stadium as Pat Devlin’s side continued their unbeaten run, while Marty Waters and Kevin Knight were also on target for the visitors.

O’Neill scored his first senior goal for Cabo in the 19th minute, before former Shamrock Rovers attacker Waters made it 2-0 as half-time approached. Second in the table coming into tonight’s clash, Longford battled hard in the second half and looked to produce a comeback — but a 71st-minute Knight penalty all but put the game to bed.

And five minutes later, Longford hit back through Joe Gorman but all it proved to be was a consolation goal as the Dubliners took all three points.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United solidified second place and stayed in touch with the leaders after a 1-0 win over Galway United. A 12th-minute penalty from the boot of Chris Lyons ultimately decided the tie at United Park.

And in tonight’s final First Division encounter, UCD moved up to fourth place in the table after a dramatic 2-1 win over Athlone Town.

lorcan-healy-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy celebrates at the final whistle. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Yoyo Mahdy was the Students’ hero at the UCD Bowl, rescuing the come-from-behind win in which two of the hosts’ players were given their marching orders.

Mahdy’s 45th-minute penalty levelled matters going into the break after Lee Duffy’s opener, and his 72nd-minute finish sealed all three points for UCD.

Michael Gallagher and Jack Keaney were both sent off, while Athlone finished with ten men themselves after Ciaran Grogan was shown a second yellow card late on.

Tonight’s results

  • Longford Town 1-3 Cabinteely
  • Drogheda United 1-0 Galway United
  • UCD 2-1 Athlone Town

Tomorrow night’s fixtures

  • Bray Wanderers v Shamrock Rovers II, KO 7.45pm
  • Cobh Ramblers Wexford FC, KO 7.45pm.

The42 Team

