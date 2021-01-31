First Ipswich Town goal 'the missing piece' for Irish striker Aaron Drinan

AARON DRINAN HOPES yesterday’s important equaliser at Crewe Alexandra will go down as his first of many Ipswich Town goals.

The 22-year-old made an instant impact after coming off the bench by netting from close range in the 75th minute to earn his side a 1-1 draw on the road.

The result leaves Paul Lambert’s side four points adrift of a play-off place in their bid for a return to the Championship.

Three years since he joined the club from Waterford, Drinan was delighted to finally open his account for Ipswich. Yesterday marked just his 10th league appearance for the club, five of which have been made as a substitute.

“It’s been a long wait but I’ve just kept on doing what I do and I always knew it would come,” he said of the milestone, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“I always tried to stay positive and back myself. It’s finally come and I’m buzzing. We were 1-0 down and looking for something so it makes it that little more meaningful.

“I think in the last couple of games I’ve been making an impact and this [goal] felt like the missing piece, so I’m just buzzing it came.”

Mick McCarthy backed Drinan to make an impact on the first-team at Ipswich when he signed him in January 2018. However, he had to be patient in his search for a breakthrough.

Following his arrival at Portman Road, the Corkman spent time on loan at non-league club Sutton United, Swedish side Gais and Scottish outfit Ayr United, as well as returning for another stint at Waterford.

He was handed a long-awaited league debut last September against Wigan Athletic but was forced off at half-time with a thigh injury that sidelined him for two months.

“Obviously now I want to score more goals, build on this and help the team,” added Drinan, who won six Republic of Ireland U21 caps under Stephen Kenny in 2019.

“Goals win games and we’ll all keep going. Hopefully the rewards will come.”