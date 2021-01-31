BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 31 January 2021
Advertisement

First Ipswich Town goal 'the missing piece' for Irish striker Aaron Drinan

The Cork native opened his account for Paul Lambert’s side with an equaliser against Crewe Alexandra.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,528 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5341078
Aaron Drinan of Ipswich Town.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Aaron Drinan of Ipswich Town.
Aaron Drinan of Ipswich Town.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AARON DRINAN HOPES yesterday’s important equaliser at Crewe Alexandra will go down as his first of many Ipswich Town goals.

The 22-year-old made an instant impact after coming off the bench by netting from close range in the 75th minute to earn his side a 1-1 draw on the road.

The result leaves Paul Lambert’s side four points adrift of a play-off place in their bid for a return to the Championship.

Three years since he joined the club from Waterford, Drinan was delighted to finally open his account for Ipswich. Yesterday marked just his 10th league appearance for the club, five of which have been made as a substitute.

“It’s been a long wait but I’ve just kept on doing what I do and I always knew it would come,” he said of the milestone, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“I always tried to stay positive and back myself. It’s finally come and I’m buzzing. We were 1-0 down and looking for something so it makes it that little more meaningful.

“I think in the last couple of games I’ve been making an impact and this [goal] felt like the missing piece, so I’m just buzzing it came.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Mick McCarthy backed Drinan to make an impact on the first-team at Ipswich when he signed him in January 2018. However, he had to be patient in his search for a breakthrough.

Following his arrival at Portman Road, the Corkman spent time on loan at non-league club Sutton United, Swedish side Gais and Scottish outfit Ayr United, as well as returning for another stint at Waterford.

He was handed a long-awaited league debut last September against Wigan Athletic but was forced off at half-time with a thigh injury that sidelined him for two months.

“Obviously now I want to score more goals, build on this and help the team,” added Drinan, who won six Republic of Ireland U21 caps under Stephen Kenny in 2019.

“Goals win games and we’ll all keep going. Hopefully the rewards will come.” 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie