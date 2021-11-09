Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 9 November 2021
Advertisement

First Irish call-up 'the icing on the cake' for French-born midfielder Hondermarck

The 20-year-old has made a good impression recently while playing in the Championship for Barnsley.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 7:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,955 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5596907
William Hondermarck on the attack for Barnsley during their recent Championship game against Blackburn Rovers.
Image: KEITH TURNER
William Hondermarck on the attack for Barnsley during their recent Championship game against Blackburn Rovers.
William Hondermarck on the attack for Barnsley during their recent Championship game against Blackburn Rovers.
Image: KEITH TURNER

WILLIAM HONDERMARCK HAS expressed his delight at finally playing his way into contention to wear the green jersey on the international stage.

Hondermarck, who hasn’t represented Ireland at any level previously, was yesterday drafted into Jim Crawford’s U21 squad following the withdrawal of Ryan Johansson.

It’s a reward for the 20-year-old midfielder, who has now accumulated five first-team appearances for Barnsley in the Championship. 

After he was released by Norwich City in the summer, Hondermarck was signed by Barnsley as a free agent with a view to playing for their U23 side. However, he was immediately catapulted in for a senior debut in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

“It’s the icing on the cake,” he said of his U21 call-up, as reported by the Barnsley Chronicle. “I didn’t expect it. I was focused on Barnsley, then I got told I had been called up. It’s a bonus for all my efforts so far. They should be very good games so I am looking forward to it.”

Hondermarck was born in the French city of Orléans, before moving to Dublin with his family at the age of five. He was signed by Norwich after impressing the Canaries with his displays as a 17-year-old for Drogheda United in the FAI Cup and SSE Airtricity First Division. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

He added: “We speak French at home but I grew up in Ireland so I have a very strong attachment to both.

“I have always been open to both and when Ireland came in I was more than happy to represent them. A senior call-up to Ireland is a long way down the line but it’s what I work for every day.” 

The Ireland U21s will resume their European Championship qualifying campaign against Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, before hosting Sweden at the same venue next Tuesday.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie