First start of the year for Callanan among eight Tipp changes for Dublin clash

TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLING Colm Bonnar has made eight changes to his team for their Allianz League meeting with Dublin.

Bonnar’s selection for tomorrow’s game at FBD Semple Stadium (5pm) includes a first start of the season for 2019 Hurler of the Year Seamus Callanan.

The Drom & Inch man is named at full-forward, as the Division 1B leaders aim to make it three wins from three having already accounted for Laois and Kilkenny.

Barry Hogan takes over in goal, while Brian McGrath, Eoghan Connolly, Robert Byrne and Ronan Maher are all drafted into the backline.

Advertisement

Paddy Cadell comes in at midfield, with Paul Flynn the other addition to the forwards.

Tipperary (v Dublin)

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

5. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

6. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields – captain)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

9. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

10. Michael Breen (Ballina)

11. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

12. Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

14. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)

15. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

Subs:

16. Brian Hogan (Lorrha Dorrha)

17. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

18. Cian Darcy (Kilruane McDonaghs)

19. Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

20. Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha)

21. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

22. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

23. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

24. James Quigley (Kiladangan)

25. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty Rossmore)

26. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)