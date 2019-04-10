Loan trio earn permanent Connacht deals for next season

CONNACHT HAVE MOVED to secure the long-term futures of three players signed on initial loan deals, with Stephen Fitzgerald, Tom Daly and Angus Lloyd all penning contracts with the province.

The trio all arrived at the Sportsground on short-term contracts during the current season and having impressed head coach Andy Friend, have joined the province on a permanent basis for the 2019/20 season.

Fitzgerald has impressed during his time with Connacht. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Fitzgerald, whose younger brother Conor was awarded a first professional contract with Connacht yesterday, joins from Munster having made seven appearances for the western province since arriving in Galway in December.

The 23-year-old, who has benefited from regular game-time, made seven senior appearances for Munster but hadn’t featured for Johann van Graan’s side this season.

Daly, meanwhile, makes his switch from Leinster permanent having made his Connacht debut against Munster at the start of January. The centre has made six appearances for Friend’s side in the Pro14, after missing all of last season with a serious knee injury.

Clontarf scrum-half Lloyd, who enjoyed previous spells with Ulster and Munster, will re-join Connacht ahead of next season after providing injury cover for Kieran Marmion in December. He made two appearances for the province in that time.

“We are delighted with the contribution Tom, Stephen and Angus made to our squad during the current season,” Friend said.

All three came into the squad at a time when we needed cover due to injuries and international call ups and all three have fitted in seamlessly to our squad. They are three important additions to our plans for next season.

“This is further good news on our squad having signed three players from our academy earlier in the week. I am happy with our recruitment programme so far for next season and we expect to make further announcements before our squad is finalised.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: