Wednesday 23 November 2022
Kerry GAA reveal 'major refit' of Fitzgerald Stadium to cost €72.5 million

Kerry GAA have met with the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Sports Minister among others to garner support for the project.

1 hour ago 1,613 Views 2 Comments
Fitzgerald Stadium: plans to upgrade Tralee venue to 'multi-event centre'.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE PLANNED REDEVELOPMENT of Fitzgerald Stadium will come at an estimated cost of €72.5 million.

Kerry GAA chairman Patrick O’Sullivan outlined the plans for a “major refit” at the county’s annual convention in Tralee on Tuesday evening.

“Fitzgerald Stadium is regarded as home for the Kerry senior football team when championship begins,” O’Sullivan told delegates.

“However, right now the stadium needs a major refit upgrading it to a multi-event centre to cater for the needs of the people of Kerry into the future.

“It needs to be modern and comfortable for our spectators not only to enjoy big GAA games but also to attract some of the finest Irish and international entertainment acts to this county.”

Works to develop and improve the stadium have been carried out over the years, including new dressing rooms and terracing at the Lewis Road end most recently.

But O’Sullivan believes that the stadium now needs more than just a lick of paint, and confirmed that Kerry GAA have met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Sports Minister Jack Chambers, and Minister for Education Norma Foley, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has also visited the stadium.

“All these meetings have been positive towards the planned project,” he said.

Regarding the estimated €72.5m bill, he added: “In January there will be a more detailed presentation on how we propose to fund the project.”

Der Brosnan, chairman of the Fitzgerald Stadium Committee, is pleased that the “long overdue” revamp is set to take place.

“When we spoke with the International Rugby Board, they said the location of Fitzgerald Stadium was a template for international stadiums due to its location. The most important thing is that the stadium is within walking distance from the town.

“The business people of Killarney and countrywide have never been found wanting when it comes to supporting the stadium.

“Obviously, we will need to match this with Government funding. But the major thing is to get recognition of Fitzgerald Stadium’s potential. I think we got that from the Tánaiste, shortly to be Taoiseach.”

Murt Murphy
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

