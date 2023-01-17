Rising stars - 9 players to watch in the 2023 Fitzgibbon Cup

THE TOP-TIER third-level hurling competition gets underway this week, with action in all four groups.

But who are the players to watch over the next month?

Adrian Mullen (DCU)

The 2019 Young Hurler of the Year has been established at the top level for quite some time now. Even after missing a year in 2020 due to a cruciate injury, Mullen is already regarded as one of the top players in the game.

The Ballyhale man has developed his style since his breakthrough season four years ago. After noticeably bulking up, he has altered his game to drop deeper in matches.

While his full focus will be on Dunloy and the All-Ireland club final this weekend, Kilkenny’s 2021 captain will soon turn his sights to helping DCU in their pursuit of a first-ever Fitzgibbon Cup title.

Ciarán Joyce (MTU Cork)

The Castlemartyr club man enjoyed a stunning debut season with Cork in 2022. After his starring display against Clare in the National League opener at midfield, Kieran Kingston realised that Joyce could be the long-term solution for the Rebels at centre-back.

He is sure to be a key figure for the Rebels once again this year under Pat Ryan, particularly in the wake of Mark Coleman’s injury.

Joyce will line out in an exciting MTU Cork outfit, alongside rising Tipperary star Paddy Creedon and Cork senior footballer Jack Cahalane.

Cárthach Daly (Mary Immaculate College)

Daly was one of the stories of the springtime last year, as Waterford stormed their way to the Allianz Hurling League title.

A lively presence at either half-back or midfield, he added pace and work-rate to the Déise.

The Lismore man will represent Mary Immaculate College in the Fitzgibbon Cup, as he looks to impress new county boss Davy Fitzgerald in the coming weeks.

James Crombie / INPHO Daly will be hoping to kick on after an impressive 2022 season. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Rob Downey (UCC)

The Glen Rovers defender is a towering presence, and at 23 he will be looking to impose himself on the top attackers in the country over the coming months.

A physical presence, he has been trusted on the edge of the square for Cork at senior level.

He leads a star-studded UCC team in the Fitzgibbon Cup, alongside fellow inter-county stars Shane Barrett, Iarlaith Daly, Ger Millerick and others.

The Mardyke outfit are usually there-or-thereabouts for third-level hurling honours each year, and Downey will be hoping to ensure that continues to be the case in 2023.

Brian Concannon (University of Galway)

After their narrow loss in the 2022 decider at the hands of University of Limerick, the University of Galway will be hoping to go one better in 2023.

Galway star Brian Concannon will be looking to play a key role in that.

The Tribe forward, who has formed a deadly partnership with Conor Whelan up front for the county, is noted for his ability to drop the shoulder and head for goal.

The Killimordaly man will link up with last year’s Fitzgibbon Cup top scorer Evan Niland in attack, as they open their campaign against MTU Cork on Wednesday.

Eoin Cody (SETU Carlow)

Like Ballyhale colleague Adrian Mullen, Cody’s priority this week is Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

Nonetheless, when the two-time Young Hurler of the Year does turn his attention to the Fitzgibbon Cup, he will be joining a SETU Carlow team with serious ambition.

The team, made up mostly by Kilkenny and Wexford players, open at home to Mary Immaculate College on Wednesday. Cody’s pace and scoring power will be key to the side throughout the campaign.

Donal O’Shea (UCD)

The son of former Tipperary player and manager Eamon, Donal O’Shea has long been touted as one to watch in Galway hurling circles, after impressive displays for the Tribesmen at minor and U20 level.

Now a member of the Galway senior panel, O’Shea will be bidding to use the Fitzgibbon Cup to catch the eye of Henry Shefflin and prove to the Kilkenny great that he merits a starting berth in the National League.

The Belfield outfit boast significant firepower, with Dublin young guns Cian O’Sullivan, Dara Purcell and Liam Murphy among their ranks.

Tommy Grealy / INPHO O'Shea in action for Galway during Saturday's Walsh Cup win over Dublin. Tommy Grealy / INPHO / INPHO

Cathal O’Neill (UL)

Scanning through the University of Limerick panel, it is not difficult to see why they are odds-on favourites to retain their crown.

The panel is littered with established senior inter-county talent, and some rising stars to boot.

Cathal O’Neill is perhaps the pick of the bunch. The All-Ireland winner with Limerick enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022, earning a starting berth throughout the Munster Championship.

With competition in John Kiely’s panel set to be even greater this year due to players returning from injury, O’Neill will be gunning to hit the ground running in the early part of the year.

If he can display his scoring form during the Fitzgibbon Cup, which he has shown in the past at inter-county underage levels, he would bolster any argument put forward to Kiely.

Aron Shanagher (TUS Midwest)

The big Clare forward is a target man for the county team, and is on the TUS Midwest panel for the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Brian Lohan turned to the Wolfe Tones man when the Banner were in a hole during the 2022 All-Ireland quarter-final, and he repaid the faith placed in him, scoring 1-2 as a 59th-minute substitute.

TUS Midwest will need him to be similarly productive, as they find themselves in a group alongside UL and ATU Galway.

This week’s Fitzgibbon Cup fixtures

MTU Cork vs University of Galway, 7pm Wednesday (Group A)

SETU Carlow vs Mary Immaculate College, 7:45pm Wednesday (Group B)

UCC vs Maynooth University, 7pm Thursday (Group C)

ATU Galway vs UL, 7pm Thursday (Group D)

Fitzgibbon Cup draw

Group A – NUI Galway, MTU Cork, SETU Waterford.

Group B – Mary I Limerick, SETU Carlow, DCU.

Group C – Maynooth Uni, UCC, UCD.