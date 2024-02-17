Mary I crowned Fitzgibbon Cup champions for first time since 2017

Mary Immaculate College 2-14

University of Limerick 1-15

Murt Murphy reports from Abbeydorney

MARY IMMACULATE COLLEGE are Fitzgibbon Cup champions for the first time since 2017.

Goals from goalkeeper Jason Gillane and Devon Ryan were key as Jamie Wall’s side denied University of Limerick an historic three-in-a-row.

Mary I led 2-8 to 0-6 at one stage, and were 2-8 to 1-7 the better at half time. UL went ahead in the second half, but the eventual winners clawed their way back.

