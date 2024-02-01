UCC, MTU Cork and SETU Carlow book Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final spots

Results – Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A

UCC 4-21 Maynooth University 0-13

Group C

MTU Cork 1-14 DCU 0-17

Group D

SETU Carlow 4-17 UCD 2-11

THE LINE-UP for the quarter-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup was finalised after the group action concluded tonight. UCC will travel to face reigning champions UL next week, while beaten finalists University of Galway will be at home to MTU Cork.

The all-Limerick clash of Mary Immaculate College against TUS Midwest had already been determined, with the final game set to see SETU Waterford at home to SETU Carlow.

In Group A, UCC’s powerful second-half showing saw them progress as they defeated Maynooth University by a 20-point margin. The opening half was a tight affair with UCC narrowly ahead, 1-7 to 0-9, at the break and thankful for a fortuitous goal from Brian Hayes that edged them ahead.

They cut loose after that with Shane Barrett netting twice and substitute Fionn Coleman raising a late green flag, as Seán Óg Ó hAilpín’s team cruised to victory. Mary Immaculate College were already through after winning their two games in this group.

In Group C, the spotlight fell on the game between DCU and MTU Cork. SETU Waterford were already safely through as group winners after winning their two games. DCU looked poised to join them as they held a three-point advantage near the finish, but two Brian Lynch frees and a point from Waterford’s Sean Walsh saved MTU Cork. A draw was sufficient for them to progress.

It was the same story in Group D, as UCD took on SETU Carlow, both teams having already lost out to the group victors University of Galway. The Carlow side were too strong in Belfield, Seamus Cheddar Plunkett’s side running out 4-17 to 2-11 victors.

The Group B action had already concluded with University of Limerick topping the group, while TUS Midwest also qualified in second place ahead of ATU Galway.