Deise star fires SETU Waterford past DCU in Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final

SETU Waterford 3-16

DCU 2-16

Paul Keane reports from DCU Sports Grounds, Glasnevin

Waterford senior Reuben Halloran led the scoring again as SETU Waterford became the first team to qualify for the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals.

Fresh from lining out against Dublin in the National League last weekend, and with 1-20 previously tallied in the tournament, De La Salle man Halloran added another eight points to help see off 2018 finalists and hosts DCU.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO SETU Waterford are into the last four. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Padraig Fitzgerald, Gavin Fives and Alan Kirwan all netted crucial goals too as the Fintan O’Connor-managed outfit made up for their defeat to DCU at this stage back in 2020.

An exciting encounter which was level at half-time – 1-9 to 2-6 – swung back and forth throughout a second-half which ran to 38 minutes though Kirwan’s stoppage time goal ultimately sealed it for the nine-time tournament winners.

It’s yet another season without silverware for DCU who are still chasing their first ever title.

The writing was on the wall when they conceded six points in a row immediately after the restart with Cork’s Sean Walsh scoring three of those for SETU Waterford, and 0-5 in total.

But with Wexford’s Ross Banville leading the attack for DCU, they surged back into the game, the centre-forward sniping three points to help reduce the deficit to just one at 1-15 to 2-13.

Three points in response from Halloran, all from frees, and then the Kirwan goal when he flicked the ball over DCU goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons’ head before striking it off the ground brought the margin back out to six points in SETU Waterford’s favour.

It looked like they could finally breathe out but when DCU sub Conor Kehoe bundled a 65th minute goal the gap was down to just three.

And Banville had an opportunity to level it up with the last puck of the game but his attempt at goal from a DCU free trickled right and wide.

The SETU Waterford win was all the more impressive as they were without former Waterford attacker Shane Bennett who has left to travel.

SETU Waterford scorers: Reuben Halloran 0-8 (0-8f), Sean Walsh 0-5, Padraig Fitzgerald 1-0, Gavin Fives 1-0, Alan Kirwan 1-0, Billy Nolan 0-1, Paul Cody 0-1, Jamie Harkin 0-1.

DCU scorers: Ross Banville 0-10 (0-8f), Conor Hennessy 1-1, Conor Kehoe 1-0, Martin O’Connell 0-2, Conall Clancy 0-1, Darragh Power 0-1, Rian Boran 0-1.

SETU Waterford (all Waterford unless stated):

1. Barry Hennessy (Limerick)

4. Josh Fitzgerald 11. Sam Fitzgerald 2. Conor Ryan

5. Mark O’Brien 6. Billy Nolan 3. Sean Purcell (Kilkenny)

7. Jamie Harkin (Kilkenny) 8. Jack Prendergast;

12. Sean Walsh (Cork) 9. Gavin Fives 10. Alan Kirwan

28. Paul Cody (Kilkenny) 13. Padraig Fitzgerald 15. Reuben Halloran.

Subs

29. Billy O’Callaghan (Kilkenny) for Kirwan (65)

DCU

1. Eddie Gibbons (Dublin)

2. Simon Lacey (Kildare) 3. Niall Murphy (Wexford) 7. Andrew Dunphy (Dublin)

4. Harry Walsh (Kilkenny) 6. Conor Murphy (Kilkenny) 27. Padraig Moylan (Kilkenny)

8. Darragh Power (Dublin) 9. Rian Boran (Kildare)

10. Eoin Daly (Westmeath) 11. Ross Banville (Wexford) 12. Martin O’Connell (Kilkenny)

23. Brian Duignan (Offaly) 14. Conor Hennessy (Kilkenny) 15. Jim Ryan (Kilkenny)

Subs

20. Conall Clancy (Wexford) for Forbes (h/t)

25. Conor Kehoe (Carlow) for Daly (41)

18. Ciaran Brennan (Kilkenny) for Hennessy (53)

24. Fiachra Fitzpatrick (Carlow) for Ryan (60)

Referee: Kevin Brady (Louth).

