UCC BOOKED THEIR place in this year’s Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup hurling final on Tuesday evening with victory over DCU and they’ll discover their opponents after this afternoon’s second semi-final tie.

2016 and 2017 champions Mary Immaculate take on 2010 winners NUI Galway in their last four clash at Cusack Park in Ennis that throws in at 2.30pm.

Watch the action here:

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: