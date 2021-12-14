Here are the draws for the 2022 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup competitions

THE DRAWS HAVE been made this afternoon for the 2022 Fitzgibbon Cup and Sigerson Cup competitions.

Players at the launch today of the GAA third-level draws.

The premier third-level GAA competitions return after being cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s finals will take place in IT Carlow, with eight deciders across various grades to be held over five days between 16-20 February.

Due to a procedural error it was necessary to redo the draws today for both competitions.

DCU and UCC are the reigning champions in the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup respectively, after their successes back in the spring of 2020.

DCU players celebrate winning their 2020 Sigerson Cup win.

UCC players celebrate winning their 2020 Fitzgibbon Cup win. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Fitzgibbon Cup holders UCC have been pitted against NUI Galway, UCD and Mary Immaculate College this year.

In the Sigerson Cup, DCU have been drawn to face Maynooth University and there is a notable all-Cork clash between MTU Cork and UCC.

Here are the draws in full:

Fitzgibbon Cup

Round-Robin (14 Teams)

Group A

NUI Galway, UCD, UCC, Mary Immaculate College.

Group B

DCU, Maynooth University, IT Carlow, Waterford IT.

Group C

GMIT, Trinity College, MTU Cork.

Group D

UL, TUS Midwest, TU Dublin.

***Round 1 – 17 January; Round 2 – 24 January; Round 3 – 31 January***

Quarter-Finals

Winner A v Runner-Up B

Winner B v Runner-Up A

Winner C v Runner-Up D

Winner D v Runner-Up C

Semi-finals - TBC – IT Carlow

Final – 19/20 February – IT Carlow

Sigerson Cup

Round 1 – (Week 10 Jan on)

A. IT Carlow v Letterkenny IT

B. IT Sligo v UL

C. TU Dublin v St Mary’s Belfast

D. Maynooth University v DCU

E. Queens University bye

F. NUI Galway v University Ulster

G. MTU Cork v UCC

H. MTU Kerry v UCD

Round 2 – (Week 17 Jan on)

Winners A v Winners B

Winners C v Winners D

Winners E v Winners F

Winners G v Winners H

Losers A v Losers B

Losers C v Losers D

Losers E v Losers F

Losers G v Losers H

Round 3 – (Week 24 Jan on)

Quarter-finals – (Week 31 Jan on)

Semi-finals – (Week 7 Feb on)

Final – (16/17 Feb)

