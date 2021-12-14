Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 14 December 2021
Advertisement

Here are the draws for the 2022 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup competitions

This year’s finals will be played at IT Carlow.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 6:17 PM
45 minutes ago 1,703 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5630270

THE DRAWS HAVE been made this afternoon for the 2022 Fitzgibbon Cup and Sigerson Cup competitions.

electric-ireland-gaa-higher-education-draw Players at the launch today of the GAA third-level draws.

The premier third-level GAA competitions return after being cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s finals will take place in IT Carlow, with eight deciders across various grades to be held over five days between 16-20 February.

Due to a procedural error it was necessary to redo the draws today for both competitions.

DCU and UCC are the reigning champions in the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup respectively, after their successes back in the spring of 2020.

dcu-players-celebrate-after-the-game-with-the-sigerson-cup DCU players celebrate winning their 2020 Sigerson Cup win.

ucc-celebrate UCC players celebrate winning their 2020 Fitzgibbon Cup win. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Fitzgibbon Cup holders UCC have been pitted against NUI Galway, UCD and Mary Immaculate College this year.

In the Sigerson Cup, DCU have been drawn to face Maynooth University and there is a notable all-Cork clash between MTU Cork and UCC.

Here are the draws in full:

Fitzgibbon Cup

Round-Robin (14 Teams)

Group A

  • NUI Galway, UCD, UCC, Mary Immaculate College.

Group B

  • DCU, Maynooth University, IT Carlow, Waterford IT.

Group C

  • GMIT, Trinity College, MTU Cork.

Group D

  • UL, TUS Midwest, TU Dublin.

***Round 1 – 17 January; Round 2 – 24 January; Round 3 – 31 January***

Quarter-Finals

  • Winner A v Runner-Up B
  • Winner B v Runner-Up A
  • Winner C v Runner-Up D
  • Winner D v Runner-Up C

Semi-finals - TBC – IT Carlow

Final – 19/20 February – IT Carlow

******************

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Sigerson Cup

Round 1 – (Week 10 Jan on)

  • A. IT Carlow v Letterkenny IT
  • B. IT Sligo v UL
  • C. TU Dublin v St Mary’s Belfast
  • D. Maynooth University v DCU
  • E. Queens University bye
  • F. NUI Galway v University Ulster
  • G. MTU Cork v UCC
  • H. MTU Kerry v UCD

Round 2 – (Week 17 Jan on)

  • Winners A v Winners B
  • Winners C v Winners D
  • Winners E v Winners F
  • Winners G v Winners H
  • Losers A v Losers B
  • Losers C v Losers D
  • Losers E v Losers F
  • Losers G v Losers H

Round 3 – (Week 24 Jan on)

Quarter-finals – (Week 31 Jan on)

Semi-finals – (Week 7 Feb on)

Final – (16/17 Feb) 

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie