Sampson hits winner as UL hold on in Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final thriller

University of Limerick 1-18

University of Galway 0-20

Tom Clancy reports from Gurteen

OFFALY’S KILLIAN Sampson was the hero for champions University of Limerick as his injury-time point kept their Fitzgibbon Cup three-in-a-row hopes alive in a pulsating semi-final tonight against University of Galway.

Sampson launched over the critical score at the St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield club in Clare, as UL prevailed. They had trailed 0-10 to 0-8 at the break, but fought back with captain Mark Rodgers bagging a vital goal.

University of Galway had fought back late in the contest but, despite playing against 14-men, couldn’t get ahead and Sampson struck the winner after making a textbook block 60 meters from goal.

Played in testing conditions, neither side were at their fluent best until the second-half, as University of Galway held that slender, 0-10 to 0-8, interval advantage.

Aided by a gentle breeze, the Galway men had contributions from Alex Connaire, captain Conor Walsh and free-taker, Niall Collins. UL were wasteful but did manage long range scores from Gearoid O’Connor and Colin Coughlan.

Action form the game in St Joseph's Doora-Barefield. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The first score of the second-half was a UL major. Conor Hanley Clarke’s delivery saw Mark Rodgers go beyond his marker, who slipped and the Clare man buried to the net.

Rodgers’ influence grew after this but the men in maroon stayed in touch.

The game could have hinged on Adam English’s dismissal, the Doon star received a second yellow with just 10 minutes to go, allowing Galway recover the two-point deficit during four additional minutes.

Advertisement

Liam Collins led their revival but Sampson, introduced during the second half, fired over the winner with the clock deep in the red.

UL qualify for a 14th final, and are bidding for three titles on the spin, having last suffered a loss in this competition in 2020, that against Saturday’s opponents, Mary Immaculate College.

A dejected Tiernan Killeen after the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for University of Limerick: Gearoid O’Connor 0-6 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65); Mark Rodgers 1-3; Colin Coughlan, Sean O’Hanlon 0-2 each; Cian Galvin, Diarmuid Hanniffy, Adam English, Colm O’Meara, Killian Sampson 0-1 each.

Scorers for University of Galway: Niall Collins 0-9 (0-8 frees); Greg Thomas, Colm Molloy, Liam Collins 0-2 each; Alex Connaire, Liam Leen, Conor Walsh, Tiernan Kileen, Gavin Lee 0-1 each.

University of Limerick

Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock, Limerick)

Fergal O’Connor (Effin, Limerick), TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones, Clare)

Cian Galvin (Clarecastle, Clare), Mark Fitzgerald (Passage East, Waterford), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick)

Brian O’Grady (Kilteely Dromkeen, Limerick), Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk, Cork)

Patrick O’Donovan (Effin, Limerick), Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne/Templetuohy, Tipperary), Diarmuid Hanniffy (Oranmore, Galway)

Adam English (Doon, Limerick), Mark Rodgers (Scariff, Clare), Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick).

Subs:

Sean O’Hanlon (Turloughmore, Galway) for Hanniffy (35)

Colm O’Meara (Clonlara, Galway) for O’Donovan (38)

Killian Sampson (Shinrone, Offaly) for O’Grady (51)

Ian Byrne (Glenmore, Kilkenny) for A O’Connor

Ross Hayes (Crusheen, Clare) for O’Sullivan (57).

University of Galway

(Galway unless stated):

Mark Hardiman (Athenry)

Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields), Eoin Lawless (Athenry), Kieran Hanrahan (Loughrea)

Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea), Dan Loftus (Turloughmore), Shane Morgan (Loughrea)

Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron), Liam Leen (Clarinbridge)

Alex Connaire (Sarsfields), Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge), Conor Walsh (Turloughmore)

Colm Molloy (Leitrim Kilnadeema), Greg Thomas (Castlegar), Niall Collins (Cappatagle)

Subs:

Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac Killoughey, Offaly) for Walsh (38)

Colm Cunningham (Moycullen) for Leen (40)

Oisin Flannery (St. Thomas’) for Connaire (41)

Liam Collins (Cappataggle) for Molloy (41)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)