Waterford forward hits hat-trick to help holders UL ease to big win over UCD

UL 4-19

UCD 0-10

Tom Clancy reports from Limerick

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK eased to a 21-point victory over UCD on home soil on Thursday evening. The defending champions advance to a semi-final clash against SETU Waterford next week.

They had 10 different scorers over the hour with Waterford’s Michael Kiely the main man, chipping in with a hat-trick of goals.

This talent-filled panel had an impressive showing from Limerick’s Adam English, one of a number to feature in last weekend’s Allianz hurling league.

The hosts were 1-10 to 0-5 clear at half-time, with Donal O’Shea providing four frees for UCD. They struggled to match UL in many sectors with Kiely’s first goal, on 13 minutes, providing a healthy buffer.

They were able to raise another green flag through the Abbeyside clubman early in the second half. The result was never in doubt. Despite UCD making more inroads in attack, it was UL who knew the route to goal.

UCD had second-half points from Colum Prendiville and Cuala’s Liam Murphy, but they were unable to breach a strong UL rearguard. Brian O’Sullivan hooked O’Shea who was chasing a goal for the Dublin outfit.

UL’s third goal arrived from James Power while Kiely finished his treble from close range. They hit the last 10 scores with English among those on target.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Waterford's Kiely was on form tonight. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Also finding points from long range were Bryan O’Mara from Tipperary and Galway’s Conor Flaherty.

Flaherty is the college’s Sigerson goalkeeper and is chasing a double which he narrowly lost out on 12 months ago.

Scorers for UL: Michael Kiely 3-0, Gearoid O’Connor 0-5 (0-2f), James Power 1-2, Adam English 0-4, Sean Twomey 0-3, Colin Coughlan, Mark Rodgers, Bryan O’Mara, Brian O’Sullivan, Conor Flaherty 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCD: Donal O’Shea 0-6 (6f), Colum Prendiville, Liam Murphy 0-2 each.

UL

16. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey/Borris, Tipperary)

3. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway)

21. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage East, Cork)

23. Mike Gough (Smith O’Brien’s, Clare)

29. Killian Sampson (Shinrone, Offaly)

6. Bryan O’Mara (Hollycross/Ballycahill, Tipperary)

7. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny)

5. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick)

28. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk, Cork)

20. Adam English (Doon, Limerick)

11. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne/Templetouhy, Tipperary)

12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers, Cork)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff, Clare)

14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside, Waterford)

15. James Power (Clonea, Waterford)

Subs

1. Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny) for Shelly (21 – inj)

4. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway/Carnmore, Galway) for Coughlan (37 – inj)

8. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle, Clare) for Twomey (37)

18. Patrick Crotty (Scariff, Clare) for Rogers (49)

2. Padraic Dunne (The Harps, Laois) for Fitzgerald (51).

UCD

1. Eddie Hogan (Faughs, Dublin)

2. Iain Ó hEithir (Ballinteer, Dublin)

3. Michael Walsh (Ardrahan, Galway)

17. Eoin Ryan (St. Anne’s – Rathangan, Waterford)

5. David O’Carroll (Lisdowney, Kilkenny)

6. Cian O Cathasaigh (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

7. Eoin Geraghty (Oranmore/Maree, Galway)

8. Mark Twomey (Abbeyside, Waterford)

22. Eoin Guilfoyle (James Stephens, Kilkenny)

10. Colum Prendiville (Graigue-Ballycallan, Kilkenny)

23. Liam O’Brien (Ballinamella, Waterford)

12. Donal O’Shea (Salthill Knocknacarra, Galway)

13. James Duggan (The Harps, Laois)

14. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

15. Liam Murphy (Cuala, Dublin).

Subs

25. Cian Rogers (Ratoath, Meath) for O’Brien (37)

18. Darragh O’Keeffe (Ballygunner, Waterford) for Geraghty (44)

9. Killian Egan (Graigue-Ballycallan, Kilkenny) for Duggan (49)

24. Eoin Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields, Tipperary) for Murphy (52)

30. Conor Hoban (Dunamaggin, Kilkenny) for Guilfoyle (54).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).

