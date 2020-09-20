BE PART OF THE TEAM

Five players out of French Open qualifying following positive coronavirus tests

Two players set to take part in the qualifying tournament have tested positive for Covid-19.

By Press Association Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 10:00 PM
26 minutes ago
Roland Garros: qualifying begins on Monday.
FIVE PLAYERS HAVE had to withdraw from qualification for the French Open after two players and one coach tested positive for coronavirus.

The main draw at Roland Garros gets under way on 27 September but qualifying for the tournament is due to start on Monday.

Five unnamed players will no longer take part after 900 tests carried out on Thursday resulted in three positive tests.

A statement read: “The Roland-Garros tournament directors can confirm that two players competing in the qualifying tournament have tested positive for Covid-19 and three others have confirmed close contact with a coach who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“In line with tournament health protocols, the five players will not compete in the qualifying tournament which begins tomorrow and will self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“In total, some 900 tests have been carried out since Thursday, September 17.”

